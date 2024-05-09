This outlines the project details to replace both bridges connecting West Pittston and Pittston.

Tim Benner of CDR Maguire Engineering, lower left, utilized the large screen at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center Auditorium to reference aerial photos Wednesday evening regarding the Pittston-West Pittston bridge replacement projects costing $105.4 million.

Tim Benner of CDR Maguire Engineering conducted the public meeting Wednesday evening in Exeter outlining the $105.4 million project to replace both century old bridges connecting Pittston to West Pittston.

Many West Pittston officials and residents attended Wednesday’s meeting about replacement of the two bridges between West Pittston and Pittston, which will cost $105.4 million and be completed in 2030.

Former senior Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Burke, left, carefully looks over aerial photos of the bridge projects that span the Susquehanna River connecting Pittston to West Pittston during Wednesday’s public meeting in Exeter.

If all goes as planned, the Pittston/West Pittston area will have two new bridges over the Susquehanna River by mid- to late 2030, officials said during a public update session Wednesday.

Tim Benner, of CDR Maguire Engineering, told the group the project is “very large” and goes beyond a bridge replacement because it also will address poorly functioning intersections on both sides of the Susquehanna River and make both spans wider with sidewalks to accommodate walkers, bicyclists and trucks that must move through that area.

As part of a bridge bundling, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation agreed to assume responsibility for the design and construction to replace the state-owned Spc. Dale J. Kridlo Bridge (Fort Jenkins) and Luzerne County-owned Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge (Water Street).

The Water Street Bridge closed in August 2021 due to concerns over a bent eyebar, prompting a dramatic traffic increase on the Fort Jenkins span.

The Fort Jenkins Bridge carries Route 11 over the Susquehanna, the county railroad and Kennedy Boulevard. The Water Street span goes over the river and railroad.

According to information PennDOT posted online and presented Wednesday at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center Auditorium in Exeter:

Construction is estimated to take more than three years and start in 2027.

The Water Street span will be replaced first. The first half of the new Fort Jenkins Bridge will be built off alignment on the Pittston side to accelerate the construction schedule and improve the flow.

After the new Water Street Bridge is complete, traffic will be diverted to this crossing so contractors can remove the existing Fort Jenkins Bridge and finish constructing the remainder of that new span.​

The project will include:

• Reconstruction of the Route 11 (Wyoming Ave) and Route 92 (Exeter Ave) intersection and the Route 11 and North Main Street intersection to accommodate the new bridge and address current traffic deficiencies.

• Dedicated turning lanes on Wyoming Avenue, Luzerne Avenue and Main Street

• A new traffic signal at Exeter and Wyoming avenues in West Pittston and updated signals at Wyoming Avenue/Main Street in Pittston and Water Street/Kennedy Boulevard in Pittston.

• Modification of the intersection of Water Street and Kennedy Boulevard and reconstruction of Kennedy Boulevard and associated ramps.

• New sidewalks, curbing, pavement markings and drainage throughout the reconstructed project limits.

Benner said bridge replacements on the same general footprint were ultimately chosen largely because both West Pittston and Pittston were configured around the historic spans.

The 1,333-foot-long Fort Jenkins Bridge opened in 1926, while the 1,016-foot Water Street crossing opened in 1914, with its piers dating back to around 1875 from a prior bridge.

One of his presentation slides highlighted the traffic on both bridges before the Water Street one closed. Fort Jenkins averaged around 9,000 vehicles per day — 9% trucks — plus 120 pedestrians and 50 bicyclists, he said. The vehicle count was 12,000 vehicles (8% trucks) on Water Street, with 70 pedestrians and 20 bicyclists.

Both new spans also will help reduce the flood risk in West Pittston, in part due to fewer obstructive bridge piers, Benner said.

Residents asked a range of questions about specific alterations and the construction impact on their travel and safety.

Information, including detailed project information and a comment form, can be found on the PennDOT District 4-0 website under the Route 11 Section 350 Bridge Replacement Project.

The comment form will be available until May 22.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.