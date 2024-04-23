As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Luzerne County officials say they were not alerted to any major Election Day problems.

“For the most part it’s been smooth,” county Manager Romilda Crocamo said at the county’s Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

County Acting Election Director Emily Cook said the process to unseal and scan mail ballots, known as pre-canvassing, was on schedule in a third-floor room.

Crocamo said the only polling place issue reported to her occurred in Jenkins Township and was brief and rapidly resolved.

Early in the day, a poll worker told two voters to return while a ballot marking device issue was in the process of being addressed, officials said. Voters should be offered an emergency ballot in such situations, officials said.

Crocamo commended the election bureau staff, the election board, temporary workers, poll workers, employees from other county departments who are assisting and others.

