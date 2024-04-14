Thank goodness spring is finally here and I can get out and cover sports in the fresh air.

It was a busy week in Greater Pittston ending the week with not one, but two awards events at the same time.

The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce honored Pittston businessman Sandy Insalaco at The Banks — A Waterfront Venue on Friday night for the first annual Titan of Industry Award.

It was a great night for Sandy as his family and many friends were present for the inaugural award.

The Chamber went all out with entertainment and food at the venue, opting out of a dinner in exchange for food stations.

Sandy is a great guy — nearing 85 years old, as he told the audience — and he’s nowhere near ready to slow down. He’s still motivated after all these years, and I truly believe his main purpose daily is to get up and get down to business for the day.

A worldwide study was done featuring “hot zones” and they were areas of the world where people live long and productive lives, not because of the food they ate or the environment that lived, but the reason to get up in the morning. In other words, the main and underlining reason for a long life is purpose. Sandy has purpose, and I hope he gets the chance to fulfill his purpose for as long as he wishes.

It was a great night and another chance to honor one of our own who has done very well in their life. I can’t wait to see who the next recipient of the Titan of Industry will be in 2025.

Pittston Memorial Library’s Jean Yates Award

The Pittston Memorial Library’s Jean Yates Award event at Fox Hill Country Club was at the exact same time as the Titan of Industry Award. Needless to say, I was on my horse that night running back and forth to cover the ceremonies.

The Jean Yates Award was given to Mary Kroptavich, who seemingly is Miss Everything at the City of Pittston serving as the Main Street Manager, the head of Downtown Pittston Partnership and sits on several boards in the city. She also runs her own photography studio.

Joseph and Mary Lombardo Lifetime Community Service Award

Alongside Mary was Samuel Dino “Danny” Argo, who received the Joseph and Mary Lombardo Lifetime Community Service Award created by the Lombardo siblings of Doc and Mary Lombardo.

Yes, I too never knew Danny’s real name is Samuel Dino.

Danny is in his sixth term on city council, and I’m not sure if he’s done just yet. I know his boss Mayor Lombardo hopes his Deputy Mayor isn’t too interested in retiring from council.

Mayor Mike has told me many times how much Danny is invested in what he does at council. He said when Danny is asked to vote on something, he just doesn’t vote yes, he will take his time and read every line of what he is going to vote on so he knows he owns his vote.

Danny is very much into his Italian roots so much so, he told me to save the date on the Columbus Day ceremony held on Main St. in October. I’m all about celebrating heritage but I’m going to milk spring and summer for as long as I can before I get to October.

Danny’s other passion is entertaining. He loves his Italian songs and sings them out and about at many functions. Danny is definitely a throw back and I’m afraid after Danny, nobody will pick up the baton to see some of those Italian songs I remember my dad singing.

The Jean Yates affair was a sit-down dinner and as always, the food was delicious at Fox Hill.

Spring sports

As I said, I finally had the chance to cover spring sports and earlier this past week when temps hit nearly 80 degrees was very, very nice.

It was great in comparison to shooting the RailRiders’ opening game in the cold, chilly air the week before. That game was almost as bad as photographing a late fall football game.

The Pittston Area baseball team pulled off a victory in the bottom of the seventh inning, and it was fun to watch and shoot. I’m not sure if parents and coaches thought it was exciting, but I did.

Gianna Adams, Pittston Area’s all-world all-star pitcher tossed a perfect game for the Patriots’ first game of the season at Dallas striking out 14 batters. That was the same night as the boys game so I couldn’t get to the girl’s game.

However, with bad weather coming in this past Thursday, Adams took the mound again at the home opener against the ever-present Tunkhannock Tigers.

Well, Gianna did it again tossing no-hitter striking out 15 batters and missing another perfect game when she walked one Tiger batter.

She has some offense behind her and if she continues to dominate batters like she has after two games, for sure they will be playoff bound.

Because of Gianna’s stellar pitching in over three-years, it would be great to see her and her teammates make another run at States to close her career.

Quote of the Week

“In playing ball and in life, a person occasionally gets the opportunity to do something great. When that time comes, only two things matter: being prepared to seize the moment and having the courage to take your best swing.” — Hank Aaron

Thought of the Week

“If you genuinely want something, don’t wait for it — teach yourself to be impatient.” — Gurbaksh Chahal

Bumper Sticker

“Believe you can, and you’re halfway there.” — Theodore Roosevelt