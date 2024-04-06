Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo is asking county council to confirm West Pittston resident James Rose as the new administrative services division head at $98,000 annually, according to Tuesday’s council agenda.

This division head oversees the election bureau and seven other departments — human resources, purchasing/acquisition, information technology, GIS/mapping, licensing/permits, community development and tourism.

The position is open because council recently confirmed prior administrative services division head Jennifer Pecora as the new operational services division head in February.

“I am pleased to nominate the newest member of our leadership team. With a wealth of experience in both state and local government, Mr. Rose brings a unique blend of expertise and leadership to drive our Administrative Services department forward,” Crocamo said in a statement.

According to prior published reports and other available information:

Rose has a bachelor’s degree in counseling from the University of Scranton.

He worked as a local government policy specialist for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Center for Local Government Services from 2013 until earlier this year.

This center is a “one-stop shop for local government officials and provides a wealth of knowledge and expertise on all matters affecting local government operations throughout Pennsylvania,” according to the state site.

His prior employment included work as a resource designer and teleform business analyst for Blue Cross of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Rose also served on West Pittston Borough Council from June 2006 through September 2015.

Crocamo said Rose “has an impressive track record of accomplishments” and successfully worked on numerous projects with county personnel through his prior employment.

“His extensive experience and understanding of government operations make him an invaluable asset to our team,” Crocamo said. “His exceptional leadership skills and proven ability to collaborate with diverse teams will undoubtedly contribute to the further growth and success of our Administrative Services department.”

She added that Rose has “consistently demonstrated his dedication to teamwork and collaborative problem-solving” throughout his career. His personality and temperament also “make him a natural fit for our organization, where we prioritize a positive and inclusive work culture,” her statement said.

“We strongly encourage the Council to recognize Mr. Rose’s qualifications and confirm his nomination, as he is undoubtedly the right candidate to lead our Administrative Services department to new heights,” she said.

Council confirmation is required for the eight division head hirings under the county’s home rule charter.

The compensation is not expected to be an issue with council because it falls below the $98,800 stated in the position list linked to the county’s 2024 budget.

Some council members had rejected Crocamo’s initial request to confirm Pecora at $110,000 because the operational services division head had been stated at $98,800 in the position list. Crocamo had argued funds were available to cover the additional compensation without exceeding the overall budget and that Pecora would yield savings to justify the pay increase. Pecora ultimately accepted the position at $98,800.

County grants writer Michele Sparich had been serving as interim administrative services division head.

Council’s Tuesday voting meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, with instructions for the remote attendance option posted under council’s online public meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

