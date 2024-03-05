Luzerne County is seeking applicants for the administrative services division head position, which oversees the election bureau and seven other departments.

One of eight division head positions under the county’s home rule structure, the position is advertised at a range of $90,000 to $98,000 annually.

Administrative services also covers human resources, purchasing/acquisition, information technology, GIS/mapping, licensing/permits, community development and tourism.

The position is open because council unanimously voted last week to confirm prior administrative services division head Jennifer Pecora as the new operational services division head at $98,800 annually.

The advertised salary range for the administrative services division head position won’t be an issue with council because it falls below the $98,800 stated in the position list linked to the county’s 2024 budget.

Some council members had rejected county Manager Romilda Crocamo’s initial request to confirm Pecora at $110,000 because the operational services division head had been stated at $98,800 in the position list. Crocamo had argued funds were available to cover the additional compensation without exceeding the overall budget and that Pecora would yield savings to justify the pay increase.

County grants writer Michele Sparich has been serving as interim administrative services division head since December, when Pecora became acting operational division head upon the resignation of Greg Kurtz.

Employees can serve as interim division heads for 90 days in each calendar year, which means Sparich can remain in that role through the end of March.

Applications for administrative services division head are due March 18.

The minimum qualifications include a bachelor’s degree with major course work in human resources and public/business administration, three years of supervisory experience and six years of public administration experience with significant involvement in personnel, budget, accounting and/or public information functions, the posting said.

As always, the posting indicates the county will consider any equivalent combination of acceptable training and experience that has provided the required knowledge, skills and abilities.

The posting is under the human resources department career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org.

