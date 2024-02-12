Tuesday’s deadline won’t be changing for April 23 primary election candidates to file petitions and paperwork required to get on the ballot, Luzerne County officials said Monday.

Some had asked if a deadline extension was possible due to Tuesday’s snow.

“In response to recent inquiries, we have reached out to the Department of State and have received confirmation that no extension of the deadline is possible. Therefore, we strongly encourage all interested parties to submit their filings before the specified deadline,” said a release from county Manager Romilda Crocamo.

The election bureau and other county offices will remain open Tuesday during regular business hours, it said.

“Our dedicated team will be available to provide guidance and support throughout the process. We understand the importance of ensuring a smooth and efficient filing process, and we are committed to facilitating a seamless experience for all participants,” the release said.

The county’s election bureau is located on the second floor of the Penn Place Building at the corner of Market Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre.

While filing at the county election bureau applies to candidates for the county’s proposed government study commission and local, precinct-level Republican committee seats, candidates for other offices — such as state representative — must file their nomination paperwork in Harrisburg in-person, officials said.