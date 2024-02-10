Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo is presenting nominees for two open division head positions to county council for requested confirmation Tuesday: Joseph Yeager for chief public defender and Jennifer Pecora as the new operational services division overseer, according to the meeting agenda posted Friday.

Under the county’s home rule charter, council must confirm nominees for the eight division head positions for those hirings to take effect.

Veteran assistant public defender Joseph Yeager has been serving as interim chief public defender since Steven Greenwald was terminated in October.

The position was advertised at $100,000 to $105,000 annually. Crocamo is recommending a $105,000 salary for Yeager, the resolution said.

Jennifer Pecora stepped away from her position as administrative services division head to serve as interim operational services head after Greg Kurtz resigned in December.

The operational services job was advertised at an annual salary range of $105,000 to $110,000, and Crocamo is recommending $110,000 for Pecora.

The operational services division includes engineering, roads/bridges, planning/zoning, 911/emergency management, building/grounds, the boiler plant and solid waste management.

Pecora started her county employment in August 2022 when she was hired as the administrative services division head.

She previously worked as the Butler Township manager for four years, which included oversight of township roadways and budgets, work on capital projects, service as the township’s emergency management coordinator and involvement in permitting, land development, subdivisions and building codes, according to a prior county release.

If Pecora’s nomination is confirmed Tuesday, the administrative services division head position will be open. County grants writer Michele Sparich has been serving as interim administrative services division head.

Administrative services covers the election bureau and seven other departments: human resources, purchasing/acquisition, information technology, GIS/mapping, licensing/permits, community development and tourism.

Regarding the chief public defender position, Yeager has worked as an assistant public defender for more than 40 years, Crocamo told council in November.

The office must defend low-income clients who request representation for misdemeanor or felony charges.

Tuesday’s council voting meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, with instructions for remote attendance posted under council’s online meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

