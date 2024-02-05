Fourteen of Luzerne County’s 76 municipalities have increased real estate taxes for 2024, according to an annual report from the county Treasurer’s Office.

The highest increase — 1.369 mills — is in Hazleton, where taxes are rising 20%, from 6.78 to 8.149 mills.

With mills, math is required to figure out the actual tax payment. Divide the property’s assessed value by 1,000 and multiply it by the millage rate.

For example, the owner of a $100,000 property in Hazleton will now pay $814.90 in city real estate taxes, or $136.90 more.

A full chart detailing the other millage increases accompanies this story.

Using a property assessed at $100,000 as an example, taxes will increase $50 in these municipalities:

• Courtdale, $200 to $250

• Dallas Township, $230 to $280

• Duryea, $220 to $270

• Jenkins Township, $157.50 to $207.50

• Sugar Notch, $550 to $600

Here’s how tax bills will change in the other municipalities, also based on a $100,000 property:

• Jackson Township, $372 to $384 ($12 more)

• Larksville, $380 to $400 ($20 more)

• Lehman Township, $360 to $370 ($10 more)

• Luzerne, $376.92 to $393.62 ($16.70 more)

• Newport Township, $415 to $450 ($35 more)

• Ross Township, $23 to $44 ($21 more)

• West Hazleton, $538 to $563 ($25 more)

• Wilkes-Barre Township, $220 to $275 ($55 more)

Municipal feedback

Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat said four major factors prompted the need for a tax increase:

• GIS plotting that must be completed as part of a federal pollution reduction mandate, which is the same directive that led to a regional plan and stormwater fees in the Wyoming Valley. This mapping will cost the city $98,000, the mayor said.

• A $625,000 increase in the city’s employee pension fund contribution, which is necessary to keep the fund stable.

• An additional $433,000 balloon payment on the city’s last remaining debt. The loan is scheduled to be paid off in two years.

• A $200,000 earmark for street paving.

Cusat said the city previously used earned income tax receipts for the pension contribution but learned these payments should be covered by the general fund instead. As a result, the city’s earned income tax will be cut in half, he said. This savings will help offset the real estate tax increase for employed property owners, he said.

“There is a good chance they will actually save money this year,” he said.

To alleviate some of the pressure of the city tax increase, property owners will have the option to make smaller installment payments and receive more time to pay before a penalty is added, Cusat said.

Newport Township Manager Joseph Hillan said the increase in his municipality was necessary to cover fire protection expenses and compensation increases for police, fire and public works department employees.

Hillan said this is the first increase in his four years as township manager.

In Wilkes-Barre Township, Mayor Carl Kuren said the increase was largely needed for rising utility and garbage collection expenses. Township residents don’t pay garbage collection fees, and officials want to continue providing that service through real estate tax collection, he said.

“So far we have not had to charge citizens, and we’re trying to keep it that way,” Kuren said.

While Wilkes-Barre Township has experienced tax base growth through commercial and retail development, it has lost revenue from some larger assessment reductions, Kuren said.

Jenkins Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Stanley Rovinski said a tax hike was the only feasible option to pay the additional $180,000 expense for two firefighters to provide round-the-clock protection.

“Volunteers are drying up, and having only one staff firefighter would be dangerous,” Rovinski said. “Our only other option was to disband the department.”

Rising garbage collection costs are another concern, he said, emphasizing many municipalities across the county are struggling with both issues.

Rovinski said township officials had hoped voters would voluntarily agree to a Nov. 7 general election referendum to raise taxes 0.5 mill solely to provide dedicated funding for emergency services.

The referendum failed, with 525 voting yes and 590 rejecting the proposal, election results show.

Rovinski said the results were close, and the township still has authority to act on funding the expense of fire protection.

County taxes

The county millage rate will remain at 6.3541 in 2024, for a payment of $635.41 in county taxes on a $100,000 property.

Combined 2024 county/municipal tax bills are targeted for issuance on Feb. 16, according to the county treasurer’s office.

Property owners will have two months to pay at a 2% discount and another two months to pay at the full, or face, amount. A 10% penalty is then added.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.