Applications are now being accepted for a “Small Business Sustainability Grant Program” that Luzerne County Council funded with a $5 million federal American Rescue Plan allocation, officials announced Wednesday morning in the county courthouse rotunda.

Information is available at luzernecountyready.org.

The program is for businesses with fewer than 50 full-time equivalent employees. Only employees receiving W-2s can be included in the count, and 1099 contractors are excluded.

One-time awards of $5,000 will be distributed to eligible businesses with fewer than 20 full-time employees, and businesses with 20 or more full-time employees may be eligible for up to $10,000 as funding allows.

To be eligible, businesses must be independently owned and operated, have been fully operational prior to Dec. 31, 2019, and have less than $15 million in annual gross revenues.

Businesses also must attest that:

• They experienced a negative economic impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic environment that followed.

• All business owners, managing partners/members and/or officers are current on all business and personal federal, state and local taxes and have not been convicted of any financial crimes within the past five years.

• The business is not suspended or debarred from the use of federal funds.

The grant opportunity is not open to non-profit entities, for-profit businesses approved for American Rescue Plan funding from the county this year, passive businesses generating passive income or home-based multi-level marketing, rideshare or other similarly structured businesses.

Check back later for an update.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.