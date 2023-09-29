The Wyoming Valley Levee overseer is inviting citizens to an upcoming meeting to provide public input on a possible new policy regulating the use of electric bikes on popular recreational paths atop the flood control system.

The Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority board meeting is at 1 p.m. Oct. 17 in the authority’s administration offices, 1989 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

Authority Executive Director Christopher Belleman had first suggested the drafting of a policy for e-bikes a year ago after someone on one sped past him while he was working on the levee path. This person was “flying,” and the e-bike “was like a small motorcycle,” he said at the time.

The rough policy draft he presented to the board last month proposed an option to only allow e-bikes weighing up to 100 pounds that can still be fully operated by the user without activating the motor. The motor itself should be no more than 750 watts and not have the capacity to exceed 20 miles per hour, it said.

His proposal would have prohibited e-bicyclists from exclusively using motors to move atop the levee. Instead, they would have to “use human power or pedal-assist power (electric assistance while pedaling) to operate e-bikes,” it said.

No action was taken, and several board members expressed support for an outright ban. Questions were raised about how any policy would be enforced.

Several citizens spoke in opposition of a ban at the authority’s meeting earlier this month, saying e-bikes have opened up recreational options for older adults and those with disabilities. One woman said her disabled child is able to enjoy the levee on an electric scooter.

The citizens maintained they haven’t observed any safety issues with e-bikes and said their appreciated access to the levee should not be taken away.

Based on the strong response, authority Board Chairman Dominic Yannuzzi said a public forum would be scheduled at the board’s next meeting to ensure everyone with an opinion on the matter has an opportunity to weigh in.

Yannuzzi also asked Around Town Bicycles owner Richard Adams to review and provide input on any proposed policy that may be drafted by the board. Adams had agreed, noting e-bikes are increasingly popular and here to stay.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for the public to ask questions and provide comments about the proposed policy prior to the start of the board’s regular monthly meeting, an announcement said.

Authority offices are accessible to those with disabilities. Anyone requiring special assistance should contact authority administrative assistant Deana Prochaska prior to the meeting at 570-714-4310 or dprochaska@lcfpa.org.

