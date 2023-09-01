Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo scheduled a public announcement to announce Children and Youth’s full license restoration Friday, saying it is a “testament to the power of perseverance and determination.”

Luzerne County Children and Youth Advisory Board Chairman Joshua Wilder speaks during Friday’s announcement of the county agency’s full license restoration.

Luzerne County Children and Youth Administrator Katrina Gownley announces the agency’s full license restoration at the courthouse Friday, describing it as “a new day” in the agency.

Luzerne County Children and Youth’s state license has been fully restored, county officials announced during a Friday morning gathering at the county courthouse rotunda in Wilkes-Barre.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services had kept the agency on a downgraded provisional license since August 2021, a month after past administrator Joanne Van Saun’s termination due to criminal charges against her over failing to investigate child abuse and neglect allegations.

Officials say they see a turnaround attributed largely to Katrina Gownley, who has been working as county Children and Youth administrator since February. Gownley came to the county with 20 years of child welfare experience in Northumberland County, where she held positions as a child protective services/intake caseworker, supervisor, director and the top administrator for seven years.

“It’s a new day in Luzerne County Children and Youth,” Gownley told the group Friday.

The license restoration was achieved through the “tireless work” of staff and support and resources the agency received from county council, county Manager Romilda Crocamo, county Human Services Division Head Lynn Hill, the county Court of Common Pleas, the agency’s volunteer citizen advisory board and the community, Gownley said.

“We are well on our way to making very positive changes in this county,” Gownley said, recalling the overwhelming support she received when she arrived.

“To see all my staff sitting here today, they had the confidence in me to believe that together we could really do this, and we did,” Gownley said, getting visibly emotional. “I’m so happy that I made this decision to come to Luzerne County. We have very far to go, and we will. We’ll get there.”

Officials showered Children and Youth workers with praise and encouragement during Friday’s announcement.

Crocamo said she admires and respects agency workers and their ability to “overcome countless challenges.”

She chose to hold a public announcement to celebrate the achievement, saying it is a “testament to the power of perseverance and determination.”

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. I can argue a case before the United States Supreme Court. I could never be a caseworker for Children and Youth Services because of what they see and have to deal with every single day,” said Crocamo, who also is an attorney. “It’s daunting, and how they get through it is impressive.”

County Council members LeeAnn McDermott, Tim McGinley and Chris Perry attended the announcement along with the agency’s Advisory Board Chairman Joshua Wilder and others serving on the board.

Wilder said the advisory board is proud of Gownley and her team.

“They are exceptional people,” he said. “Serving on their advisory board is both an honor and a privilege.”

McGinley told the workers they should be congratulated for making it through “some very difficult times.”

“We can’t stop,” he said.

Council paid attention to the agency’s challenges and tried to respond, in part, through a new union contract that boosted compensation, he said.

“We’re trying to address your needs as best as we can,” McGinley said.

McDermott congratulated the agency, saying the results are “impressive.”

”I want you to know that council sees you, and we appreciate everything that you do,” McDermott said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.