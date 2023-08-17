Seven Luzerne County Council members traveled to the West Hazleton Fire Department Wednesday to see breathing apparatus equipment purchased with their allocation of $155,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo scheduled the visit as part of an ongoing series of sessions with American Rescue funding recipients to show the public how the money is being spent.

West Hazleton Fire Chief Richard Sparks thanked council members, saying the department had been unsuccessful securing federal grants for the purchase after years of trying.

“This was a tremendous gift — believe me,” Sparks said, adding the total equipment cost was $210,000. “I still can’t believe it.”

With no other options, Department President and Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Kaschak said the department had been forced to take out a loan to buy the equipment. The county allocation was used to repay that loan, he said.

“We can’t thank you guys enough,” Kashak told council.

First Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Cressman demonstrated the equipment for council members and described added safety features that include flashing lights and alarms that alert firefighters if one of them is unconscious or in need of assistance in a burning structure.

The new equipment also issues a 10-minute warning before the air supply runs out, compared to the previous 5 minutes, department representatives said.

Sparks also noted the breathing equipment can be used to help civilians as crews are attempting to get them out of burning buildings.

The department, which is celebrating its 135th anniversary this month, operates with a mix of paid firefighters and volunteers.

Council members in attendance thanked the department for its service.

Council Vice Chairman John Lombardo, who works in emergency services, inquired about the number of active volunteers assisting the department and was informed there are 15.

Councilman Brian Thornton asked if the borough has a tax earmarked specifically for fire services. Sparks said borough officials are strongly considering implementing one because traditional community fundraisers no longer generate needed funding due to changing demographics.

Also in attendance with Crocamo were Council members LeeAnn McDermott, Tim McGinley, Matthew Mitchell, Chris Perry and Gregory S. Wolovich Jr.

Mitchell said the allocation was warranted.

“It’s great to see county ARPA funds going to an essential organization such as this. This investment in state-of-the-art equipment will allow these first responders to do their jobs more effectively and safely, enhancing their ability to protect our homes, businesses and families,” Mitchell said.

Sparks told council he also will “breath easier” when the borough completes another project that will be partially funded with the county’s $850,000 American Rescue allocation — rehabilitation of the Jaycee Drive Bridge over Black Creek.

Closure of the bridge has forced detours through a residential neighborhood, and borough officials said its collapse would inhibit the flow of Black Creek, which accumulates stormwater from West Hazleton and surrounding communities.

Sparks had attended a county council work session to speak on behalf of the project in April, saying the bridge closure greatly limits access to 50 businesses employing 2,500, creating concerns if there is a fire or chemical spill.

