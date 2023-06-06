In addition to 785 Democratic write-in votes for Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, there were more under other spelling variations of his name — many more.

May 16 primary election voters wrote in 100 or so different spellings, including Saduche, Sangualdocha, Sangaracci, Sangaluce and Sangedliuce. Six simply wrote “Sam.”

He already has the party’s nomination because no candidates appeared on the Democratic ballot, and no other citizens received more than 10 write-in votes.

Still, Sanguedolce said he will seek credit for votes cast under all variations in a process known as cumulation, saying voters took the time to pick him.

“I feel obligated to have every vote counted,” said Sanguedolce, who appeared on the Republican ballot unopposed and secured that party’s nomination with 15,383 votes.

Candidates have a five-day window to file cumulation requests following the county election board’s Monday certification of the primary results.

Sanguedolce said he expects to file a court petition requesting cumulation on Tuesday.

The election board had decided in February 2022 to leave it up to the court to rule on cumulation requests, as specified under state law. Election board members have discretion to make decisions on cumulation, but board members said they were put in a difficult situation interpreting whether variations should be accepted or rejected.

Write-in candidates seeking cumulation must file a petition in the county prothonotary’s office and pay a $170.75 filing fee.

County Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts Manager Michelle Bednar said her office had created a special form to make it easier for candidates to file cumulation requests, but she has been unable to offer it to candidates because she could not obtain legal verification that there were no issues.

Candidates in several races have been exploring the possibility of filing cumulation requests.

Luzerne County Election Board Vice Chairman James Mangan poked fun at Sanguedolce when he entered Monday’s election certification meeting.

“Excuse me sir. How do you spell your name?” Mangan asked.

