Hunlock Township’s polling place has run out of paper ballots, requiring voters to use the electronic ballot marking device that had been set up for disabled voters until a replenishment of paper arrives, officials confirmed.

An election bureau representative was en route with a delivery of additional paper ballots for that polling place, officials said.

Township voter Barry Cairl said he was upset to arrive at his polling place around 2:30 p.m. and learn that there were no paper ballots, particularly after the county failed to adequately provide sufficient paper for the electronic ballot marking devices in the November general election.

For the primary, the election bureau had decided voters would hand-mark their selections on paper ballots instead of the electronic ballot marking devices, although a device must still be set up in each precinct for those with disabilities.

The election bureau said it ordered enough paper ballots for all voters but would follow state guidelines on how many ballots should be provided to each polling place based on past turnout. The rest were to be kept in reserve at the bureau and delivered if polling places started running short.

Cairl said he was informed that the Hunlock Township polling place received 150 ballots and had contacted the election bureau earlier in the day that it was running short. He said poll workers told him they had gone two hours without paper ballots.

He and his wife had to wait in line approximately 15 minutes to vote on the ballot marking device.

“This is going too far with this election stuff,” Cairl said.

County Administrative Services Division Head Jennifer Pecora said she has been assisting bureau representatives in proactively delivering additional ballots to polling places throughout the county. She immediately instructed bureau staff to rush ballots to Hunlock Township when she was made aware of that situation and said she was not informed of any other polling places that were out of paper.

“All the polling places I’ve visited had an adequate supply, but as a precaution, we’re sending out more,” Pecora said.

Polling places are instructed to use the ballot marking device if paper ballots run out, Pecora said.

“That will ensure no voters are disenfranchised,” Pecora said.

