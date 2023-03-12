Nescopeck Township resident Vivian Kreidler-Licina announced she is seeking a Republican nomination for Luzerne County Council in the May 16 primary election.

Kreidler-Licina received her certification as a certified nursing assistant in 1993 and worked in nursing homes, caring for the elderly for many years. Her most recent position in that profession was at the Valley Crest Nursing Home in Plains Township.

In 2011, Kreidler-Licina began working at the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Pittston.

She describes her current work position as a “domestic engineer,” saying she is busy as a homemaker, wife and housekeeper.

“This is a job that goes unnoticed by many. It’s one of the most important non-paying jobs one could have,” Kreidler-Licina said.

Her duties include organizing and tidying up the house, performing household chores, managing the budget and providing care to family members, she said. Performing basic gardening maintenance and taking care of family pets also are among the duties, she said.

Kreidler-Licina cited several reasons she is running for county council, pledging to fight to “stop the wasteful spending,” ease the burden on homeowners and small businesses and repair roads and bridges.

She also vows to fight to correct problems at the county prison.

“I will always listen and fight for the people of Luzerne County,” she said.

Six of 11 county council seats are up for grabs this year.