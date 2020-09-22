PLAINS TWP. — A fundraising dinner for lung cancer research that had to be postponed last spring due to the pandemic has been rescheduled for this Sunday, Sept. 27.

Breathe Deep NEPA will be hosting a spaghetti dinner at Bernardine Hall, 13 Hudson Road, next to Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door or in advance at the church office. Previously purchased tickets prior to the rescheduling will be honored.

Dinners include spaghetti and meatballs, salad and dessert, and will be take-out only.

Proceeds will benefit Lungevity Foundation, a national nonprofit in the fight to raise funds to find a cure for lung cancer. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/123998668985693.

