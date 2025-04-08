Project Donating Joy, an outreach ministry of the Trucksville United Methodist Church, recently donated over 30 quilts to Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) of NEPA, Scranton. The quilts offer comfort and warmth to children who are suffering from illness or trauma. Each year, Project Donating Joy distributes approximately 700 to 1,000 quilts to multiple child-serving agencies and hospitals throughout Northeast Pennsylvania. From left: Nicole Cesarini, community education specialist/victim advocate CAC; Kailey Knorr, case manager, CAC; Judy Gober, Project Donating Joy; and Cindy Cramer, Project Donating Joy.