DALLAS — Miss Evelyn awaits her fur-ever home. Evelyn is a 2-year-old sweetie with a little spice. She is playful and feisty yet fun loving. Evelyn would do best in a quiet home with adults. If you would like to adopt Evelyn, visit bcfanimalrefuge.org to fill out an application. (PLEASE NOTE that Evelyn is in foster care not at the shelter) Blue Chip is located at 974 Lockville Road and can be reached at 570-333-5265.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_evelyn.jpg