🔊 Listen to this

Tatiana Schlifka of Dallas was recently awarded the prestigious 10-Year Award and Paderewski Medal for performing in the National Piano Playing Auditions for the past decade.

The American College of Musicians sponsors this annual event held throughout the United States and various international countries.

She is a freshman at Scranton Preparatory School and is a piano student of Christine Leandri, Luzerne. She is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Brett Schlifka.