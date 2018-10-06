Lake-Lehman, Dallas post shutout wins in girls soccer

Abby Paczewski and Madison Brdaric had first-half hat tricks Thursday when Lake-Lehman routed Hanover Area, 15-0, in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls soccer.

Paczewski also had an assist while the Black Knights were opening an 11-0 halftime lead.

Lake-Lehman held Hanover Area without a shot or corner kick.

Chloe Weaver had two goals and five assists. Keera Naugle added two goals and an assist.

In other Thursday events:

GIRLS SOCCER

Dallas 5

Coughlin 0

Christina Schappert had a hat trick and Sarah Krokos made 16 saves for Dallas in the WVC Division 1 shutout.

Ali Francis assisted Schappert on the only goal of the first half, then scored the first of her two goals 22 seconds into the second half.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Tunkhannock 3

Coughlin 0

Tunkhannock’s Dana Macko had 11 digs and five kills during the 25-8, 25-13, 25-14 sweep.

Megan Straley added 12 digs to keep the Lady Tigers in third place at 10-1.

Dallas 3

Hanover Area 0

Unbeaten Dallas swept, 25-8, 25-9, 25-6.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coughlin 11

Tunkhannock 1

Coughlin won the non-league game.

BOYS SOCCER

Hazleton Area 5

Tunkhannock 2

Eddie Melon and Joao Oldoni scored the Tunkhannock goals in the WVC Division 2.

