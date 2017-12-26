Brooke Lamberti displays drawings at Back Mountain Memorial Library

DALLAS — Graphite drawings by Brooke Lamberti, 17, of Factoryville, will be on display at the Back Mountain Memorial Library throughout January. The exhibit is titled “Minutiae.”

A self-taught artist, Lamberti says her interest in graphite realism happened by accident. Her biggest inspiration comes from photographs and she admires all artists willing to be honest with their minds and transform that openness into something that is beautiful to the eye.

Lamberti states that her piece titled “Steamtown Historic Site” is “pretty cut-throat with the meaning, but it is one of my favorites given the fact that it is a very loved landmark in Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Her piece titled “New Shoes” is another favorite. It is a drawing of the 1943 TIMES magazine cover by Gerald Walker, which pictures an Austrian orphan receiving new shoes from the Red Cross for Christmas.

“Mechanical Renegade” is based on the 1950s and shows a woman fixing a motorbike. Brooke feels it is significant of today’s world struggles with individualism and feminism. It shows a determined human, which she says is something everybody needs to see.

Lamberti offers a wide range of commissions such as family photos, pet portraits and individual portraits. She also offers packages that include photography, which will then be transformed into the graphite art.