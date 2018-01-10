Back Mountain Memorial Library announce Winter/Spring story times

DALLAS — Children and caregivers looking for a change from the routine of winter days are invited to sign up for Story Times at the Back Mountain Memorial Library.

Registration for Winter/Spring Story Times begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30. Children can be signed up by either calling the library at 570-675-1182 or stopping by in person. All sessions will run for eight weeks beginning the week of Feb. 12 and ending the week of April 2. Four sessions are available based on the child’s age.

Children 12 months old to 2 years old can attend Toddler Time, from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Story time guide Nadine Dreier will lead the group in a short session of stories and songs for approximately 15 minutes. Then children and caregivers can enjoy free play with toys especially for infants. This session is designed to introduce children to a short structured activity, playing in a group and the magic of books.

Children 2 to 3 years old can join the session held from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Story time guide Karen Williams will lead participants in a longer session of stories, songs and activities for approximately 30 minutes. Basic concept learning such as rhyming, opposites and colors will be weaved into the fun. After the guided activity, there will be open play with Wee Build Manipulatives.

Children 3 to 5 years old can choose between two sessions, either from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays or Thursdays. Linda Israel will guide the Wednesday session and Maureen Doerfler will guide the Thursday session. Sessions will include more advanced stories based on a weekly theme and include making a craft to help develop fine motor skills. Participants are welcome to stay after the session and play with the Wee Build Manipulatives, use the early literacy computers and explore the library’s extensive collection of picture books.

All sessions are free of charge. Caregivers must plan to stay, interact and enjoy the sessions along with their children. Please note Story Times will be canceled for the day if the Dallas School District delays or closes.