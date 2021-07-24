🔊 Listen to this

While hardly a surge, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Luzerne County began to climb this week, with the daily counts in the double digits Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. That’s the first time since June 12 with three consecutive days above 10 new cases.

State ZIP code data for the week from July 16 through Friday shows the usual suspects had the biggest increases: Wilkes-Barre’s 18702, Hazleton’s 18201 and Kingston’s 18704. But even so, only the Wilkes-Barre code hit double digits, with 10 new cases. The other two each had seven new cases.

Among the 41 codes all or partly in Luzerne County tracked by the Times Leader, those three have routinely been at or near the top of the chart each week.

The remaining codes had five or fewer new cases, with 20 codes reporting no new cases. Another nine codes reported only one new case.