HARRISBURG — In a continued effort to increase pedestrian safety for local residents and Misericordia University students, Sen. Lisa Baker and Rep. Karen Boback announced that the Borough of Dallas is being awarded a $133,880 state grant to assist with the completion of the Center Hill Road sidewalk project.

The legislators explained that the grant will provide the means to complete the sidewalk project, which first began in 2013.

Throughout the last eight years, the state has partnered with local government and Misericordia University, to assist with the cost of the streetscape project, which spans along Lake Street and Center Hill Road.

“I applaud and thank our local leaders for their continued efforts to prioritize this public safety project, which serves the needs of our community by better connecting Misericordia with the heart of Dallas,” said Baker, R-Lehman Township. “I am pleased to have advocated in Harrisburg for the state funding, as we work together to ensure our community has the needed resources to complete this ongoing project. This substantial investment will help to improve pedestrian safety along a key route, as we encourage recreation and boost economic growth.”

The funding was approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), at the April 21st CFA meeting in Harrisburg. The grant for the project was appropriated as part of the Multimodal Transportation Fund Program, which provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the Commonwealth.

“I enthusiastically supported the project in the Borough of Dallas,” said Boback, R-Harveys Lake. “This grant from the Multimodal Transportation Fund through the Commonwealth Financing Authority will allow for the completion of the Center Hill Road sidewalk project, creating a safer environment for everyone in our community. I am glad to see this project advancing and look forward to its completion.”

Mark Van Etten, Misericordia University Vice President of Finance and Administration, said the Lake Street and Center Hill road sidewalk project has been a tremendous improvement to the campus of Misericordia and the surrounding community.

“The project provided a safe and illuminated pathway for the community to walk from the campus of Misericordia to the center of downtown Dallas,” Van Etten said. “This final extension will provide a much needed pathway to businesses and residents along the Route 415 corridor.”