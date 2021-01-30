🔊 Listen to this

In a week when a delay in data reporting by one lab created an artificial spike of cases county-wide on Wednesday (468, third highest total since the pandemic began), the Wilkes-Barre ZIP code of 18702 showed the biggest surge of new cases — by far — among the 41 codes all or partially in Luzerne County that the Times Leader tracks.

The code, consistently on or near the top of the list for months, reported 185 new cases this week, compared to 136 the week before.

The Kingston code of 18704 also saw a big jump, reporting 145 new cases this week — nearly double last week’s report of 73 new cases. Combined, those two codes reported 121 more cases this week than last week.

The Hazleton code of 18201, by comparison went down. This week it reported 85 new cases, compared to 111 last week.

Kingston’s increase and the Hazleton code’s decrease pushed Kingston up to the second highest count among the 41 codes. It also made the Kingston and Wilkes-Barre codes the only two to exceed 100 in new cases.

Four codes had between 50 and 75 new cases, nine were between 25 and 50, and 13 had fewer than 10 new cases. Of that last group, three codes reported no new cases.