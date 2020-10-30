The continued increase in COVID-19 cases forced more changes in Luzerne County school districts this week.

On Friday, Crestwood posted a notice that the district learned of a presumptive case impacting the high school boys basketball team. “Following our Health and Safety Plan, the team will suspend all conditioning sessions for the next 14 days.” conditioning will resume Nov. 12.

The note said district officials have communicated with all individuals who may have had close contact, and that if someone has not been contacted directly, their child “was not deemed to have had close contact.”

Dallas Superintendent Thomas Duffy posted a new letter to the district community

announcing another case of COVID-19 was reported to the district Friday. It was an employee last on campus Monday, and there appear to be no close contacts from on-campus activities. The district operations will remain as scheduled.

Lake-Lehman Superintendent James McGovern posted a letter announcing a new positive case was reported Friday for a student at Lehman Jackson Elementary School. The student was last in the school Monday, and contact tracing is being conducted. No scheduling changes were made. The district has modified the calendar to add Act 80 days on several Fridays so students can use the time to catch up on work and staff can plan for the days ahead.

Wilkes-Barre Area Superintendent Brian Costello send out an update Friday noting the county continues to remain in the “substantial” risk category as defined by state data, primarily because the number of infections per 100,000 residents over the last seven days as exceeded 100. Under state guidance, he wrote, the district will remain in full-remote until the rate drops below 100 and the county has been in the “moderate” risk category for 14 days.

