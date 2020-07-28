Planet Fitness announced on Monday that, starting Aug. 1, all gym members would be required to wear masks inside the gym at all times.

“We love your faces, ALL of them. But in the spirit of community and safety we are requiring all members to wear masks when in-club starting Aug. 1st,” read a statement posted to the Planet Fitness Facebook page.

Masks are to be worn while working out and while navigating the facilities, according to the Planet Fitness website. Only in changing rooms, showers, tanning rooms or while drinking are masks allowed to be taken off.

Employees will continue to wear masks at all times, as they have been doing since Planet Fitness began opening up locations on May 1.

For anyone who has a medical exception that would prohibit them from wearing a mask, Planet Fitness is encouraging them to reach out to their local gym for more information.

“We are happy to freeze your membership until such time when we are no longer requiring masks in our clubs at all times,” reads a statement on the website.

Planet Fitness will also be providing disposable masks to anyone who doesn’t have one or forgets to bring one.