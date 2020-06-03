PLAINS TWP. — Township police have cited the owner of a fitness center with opening in defiance of a state order that closed non-essential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Court records say police filed six citations against Lawrence Danko, 54, with violating the disease prevention and control act by opening his fitness center, Danko’s All American Fitness, on River Road on May 26 through May 31. The citations were filed with District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo Jr. in Plains Township.

The citations, which are all summary offenses, were mailed to Danko, who has the opportunity to plead guilty to request a summary hearing before Spagnuolo.

Attempts to reach Danko Tuesday morning were unsuccessful.

Danko reopened his fitness center on May 26 after shutting it down in March when Gov. Tom Wolf ordered non-essential businesses to close.

Danko in a Times Leader online story May 26 stated he reopened the gym to allow his employees the chance to return to work and to keep his business open and afloat.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years of my life. I’ve got to keep the business running. I didn’t have a choice,” Danko was quoted in the story.

Danko said the gym took measures to allow social distancing and sanitation, saying machines were sanitized before and after use, and hand sanitizer stations were set up throughout the gym.

“I have tremendous respect for the law and we’re following all the guidelines,” Danko was quoted.

Danko has two other fitness centers, in Dallas and Mountain Top. Those facilities have not been cited.