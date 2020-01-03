KINGSTON/FORTY FORT – Wyoming Seminary Upper School in Kingston and Lower School in Forty Fort are offering area elementary, middle and high school students and their families an opportunity to visit either campus during Visitation Days on Monday, Jan. 20 (Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day), and Monday, Feb. 17 (Presidents Day).

At the Lower School, 1560 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, Visitation Day will begin at 8:30 a.m. Students who have already applied to attend the Lower School are invited to experience a typical day at Lower School by shadowing a student in his/her current grade level and joining with other students for lunch. Parent tours of Lower School, which will include a review of financial aid and the Sem Scholarship program, are available upon request. Reservations at Lower School are requested. Please call the Lower School Admission Office at 570- 718-6610 for more information and to make reservations, or email the office at LSadmission@wyomingseminary.org.

The Upper School Visitation Day program will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Stettler Learning Resources Center, North Sprague Avenue, Kingston. Visiting students will join current students for lunch and a sampling of classes. Visitation Day activities will end at 2:30 p.m. Admission interviews will be given upon request.

All those interested in attending Sem’s Upper School January and February Visitation Days are asked to register for the events. For more information, or to sign up for any of these events, call the Upper School Admission Office at 570-270-2160, or email the office at admission@wyomingseminary.org