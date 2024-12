HARVEYS LAKE — The 29th Annual Antique and Classic Boat Show presented by Harveys Lake Chapter Antique and Classic Boat Society Club President and Boat Show Chairman Josh Bryant will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at Grotto Marino.

Strawberry Jam Duo from the Back Mountain will fill the air with music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free.

For more information, contact Josh Bryant, boat show chairman, at 570-592-7634.