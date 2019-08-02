🔊 Listen to this

BLOOMSBURG — Back Mountain area students who received academic degrees from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania on May 11 include:

Jared Casaldi. of Dallas, graduated with a degree in Exercise Science BS.

Dashawn Cuthrell, of Wyoming, graduated with a degree in Bus Administration Finance BSBA.

Morgan Gilhooley, of Shavertown, graduated with a degree in Speech-Language Pathology MS.

Ryan Kaslavage, of Wyoming, graduated cum laude with a degree in Mathematics BA and Sec. Ed. Math.

Jamie Niedjaco, of Shavertown, graduated cum laude with a degree in Early Childhood (PK-4) BSEd.

Alex Phillips, of Monroe Township, graduated with a degree in Political Science BA.

Julianna Scappaticci, of Wyoming, graduated cum laude with a degree in Early Childhood (PK-4) BSEd.

Samantha Starbuck, of Dallas, graduated with a degree in Health Sciences BS.

Megan Ustynoski, of Shavertown, graduated with a degree in Nursing BSN.