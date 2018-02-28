Women’s History Month being celebrated at Misericordia University

DALLAS TWP. – Featuring topics that include a study of the movie “Wonder Woman” and an examination of women in 18th-century literature, Misericordia University faculty from a variety of academic disciplines are collaborating on a series of events to celebrate Women’s History Month on campus in March. The events, sponsored by the Soyka Fund for the Humanities, are open free to the public.

Allan Austin, Ph.D., professor of history, and Patrick Hamilton, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of the Department of English, will present, “Lecture and Discussion of ‘Wonder Woman’ – 2017,” at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday March 13 in the Catherine Evans McGowan Room of the Mary Kintz Bevevino Library. Drs. Austin and Hamilton will talk about the significance of the recent “Wonder Woman” movie in both the contexts of film, in particular superhero films, and women’s representations in film.

Sara Tavela, Ph.D., visiting assistant professor of English, will present the talk, “’Poor, Passive Machines?’: Women in the 18th-century Novel,” at noon Friday, March 16 in Muth Room 217 of Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall. The lecture will examine prevailing concepts of women’s place in society in this time period, arguing that 18th-century novels illustrate the idea that the most important work a woman must do is the psychological work of managing her mind and body in order to best navigate her world.

Agnes Cardoni, Ph.D., associate professor of English at Marywood University, and Sister Jean Messaros, RSM, vice president for Mission Integration at Misericordia University, will present the talk, “Feminism, Misericordia & the Sisters of Mercy,” at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, in the McGowan Room of the Bevevino Library. They will discuss the relationship between the traditions of Misericordia, the Sisters of Mercy and modern feminism, and examine the role of members of the Misericordia community in taking up feminist concerns. Dr. Cardoni is the author of “At the Edge of Centuries: College Misericordia 1914-1999,” and “Women’s Ethical Coming-of-Age.” Sister Messaros is the founder of the Ruth Matthews Bourger Women with Children Program at Misericordia University.

Rebecca Steinberger, Ph.D., professor of English, will direct a Women’s History Month Poetry Reading at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 23, in the Henry Student Lounge. Participants can bring a favorite poem, read one from the Misericordia collections, or relax and enjoy readings of poetry written by women. Light refreshments will be available.

The “Women’s Issues Forum”at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27, in Huntzinger Room 218 of Insalaco Hall will feature members of the Misericordia University faculty discussing a variety of topics, including sexual harassment and assault, women in the workplace, representations of women in the media, and gender in politics. Panelists are Jennifer M. Black, Ph.D., assistant professor of history; Amanda Caleb, Ph.D., associate professor of English and director of the Medical and Health Humanities Program; Dana Chalupa Young, Ph.D., visiting assistant professor of sociology; Marnie Hiester, Ph.D., professor and chair of the Department of Psychology, and Rebecca Steinberger, Ph.D., professor of English.

Empowerment-themed stickers and T-shirts will be available at the Women’s History Month events, as part of a fundraiser to benefit the Catherine McAuley House (CMH). The Religious Sister of Mercy operates the women and children’s shelter in Plymouth. In-kind donations for CMH will also be accepted. A wide variety of items is needed for the shelter, including housekeeping and maintenance supplies; personal and first aid supplies for residents such as toothpaste, cold medicine, Band-Aids, socks and slippers; non-perishable food items; housing supplies from clothes hangers to bedding and office supplies such as copier paper, envelopes and computer labels. A full list of CMH Wish List items is available at www.catherinemcauleycenter.org/donate.

Rachel Urbanowicz, M.A., assistant professor in the Department of Mass Communications and Design, is organizing the project with the help of students in the Service by Design advertising and marketing service club.

For additional information, please contact Dr. Jennifer Black at 570-674- 1491 or email her at jblack2@misericordia.edu.