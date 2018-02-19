Man on the street: ‘Do you follow college basketball?’

“Not really but when I do watch it’s usually Duke or Villanova.”
Angel Perez
Dallas
“Slightly, and because I go to Penn State I want to follow them but they aren’t doing too well.”
Jackson Shaver
Dallas
“I haven’t watched in about 10 years. I used to watch the Big East when it really was eastern teams and my favorite player was Chris Mullin at St. John’s and he’s a coach now.”
Joe Leonard
Dallas
“Purdue and Michigan State and most of the ACC games.”
Wally Zolner
Dallas
“I don’t but I live with three men who are big fans, especially in March. I think North Carolina is my son’s favorite.”
Suzanne Caravaggio
Shavertown
“‘ll follow Villanova because they’re sort of local. I used to be in a pool but here’s my picks for this year: Purdue, Michigan State and UNC.”
Butch Stout
Dallas
Photos and answers compiled by Charlotte Bartizek