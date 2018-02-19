Man on the street: ‘Do you follow college basketball?’

“Not really but when I do watch it’s usually Duke or Villanova.”

Angel Perez

Dallas

“Slightly, and because I go to Penn State I want to follow them but they aren’t doing too well.”

Jackson Shaver

Dallas

“I haven’t watched in about 10 years. I used to watch the Big East when it really was eastern teams and my favorite player was Chris Mullin at St. John’s and he’s a coach now.”

Joe Leonard

Dallas

“Purdue and Michigan State and most of the ACC games.”

Wally Zolner

Dallas

“I don’t but I live with three men who are big fans, especially in March. I think North Carolina is my son’s favorite.”

Suzanne Caravaggio

Shavertown

“‘ll follow Villanova because they’re sort of local. I used to be in a pool but here’s my picks for this year: Purdue, Michigan State and UNC.”

Butch Stout

Dallas

“Not really but when I do watch it’s usually Duke or Villanova.” Angel Perez Dallas https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DP-02252018-college-BB-MOS-1-1-.jpg “Not really but when I do watch it’s usually Duke or Villanova.” Angel Perez Dallas “Slightly, and because I go to Penn State I want to follow them but they aren’t doing too well.” Jackson Shaver Dallas https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DP-02252018-college-BB-MOS-1-2-.jpg “Slightly, and because I go to Penn State I want to follow them but they aren’t doing too well.” Jackson Shaver Dallas “I haven’t watched in about 10 years. I used to watch the Big East when it really was eastern teams and my favorite player was Chris Mullin at St. John’s and he’s a coach now.” Joe Leonard Dallas https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DP-02252018-college-BB-MOS-3-1-.jpg “I haven’t watched in about 10 years. I used to watch the Big East when it really was eastern teams and my favorite player was Chris Mullin at St. John’s and he’s a coach now.” Joe Leonard Dallas “Purdue and Michigan State and most of the ACC games.” Wally Zolner Dallas https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DP-02252018-college-BB-MOS-4-1-.jpg “Purdue and Michigan State and most of the ACC games.” Wally Zolner Dallas “I don’t but I live with three men who are big fans, especially in March. I think North Carolina is my son’s favorite.” Suzanne Caravaggio Shavertown https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DP-02252018-college-BB-MOS-5-2-.jpg “I don’t but I live with three men who are big fans, especially in March. I think North Carolina is my son’s favorite.” Suzanne Caravaggio Shavertown “‘ll follow Villanova because they’re sort of local. I used to be in a pool but here’s my picks for this year: Purdue, Michigan State and UNC.” Butch Stout Dallas https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DP-02252018-college-BB-MOS-6-2-.jpg “‘ll follow Villanova because they’re sort of local. I used to be in a pool but here’s my picks for this year: Purdue, Michigan State and UNC.” Butch Stout Dallas