Lake-Lehman freshman Annika Meeker improves time, wins gold medals in luge

Annika Meeker continues to increase her speed while training and competing in the luge in Lake Placid, New York.

The Lake-Lehman freshman won the Empire State Games Youth A Division Feb. 3 based on the combined time of her two runs.

Each of Meeker’s runs was faster than any of the other six competitors.

“I keep breaking my personal best, which is great,” Meeker said.

Meeker’s latest personal best came in her second run at the Empire State Games when she finished in 46.4 seconds.

The 15-year-old from Hunlock Creek spends most weekends making the trip to Lake Placid, the upstate New York venue that has served as site of the Winter Olympics, including in 1980.

Meeker is developing her own strength and sliding skills, but is also learning how to care for her sled.

Part of race preparation includes tightening bolts, filing the steel blades and sanding other parts of the sled. At times, when something doesn’t feel right with the sled, Meeker conveys those thoughts to coaches and staff, who also assist in the adjustments.

The competitive season is off to a good start for Meeker, who won gold medals individually and as part of a three-slider team during the Ice Breaker club race in January.

Meeker is preparing for Youth Nationals, for athletes born 2002-2004, on her home track at Mount Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid in March.

As she continues to progress in the sport, Meeker will be moving up to a higher starting gate on the same track. Starting from the higher point will make the course steeper for her and add speed to her runs.

“I will need to practice that,” she said. “It will be a big change.”

Meeker first gained entry into the sport three years ago when she attended a “slider search” test event in Berwick, home of U.S. Olympian Jason Terdiman.

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post