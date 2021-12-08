🔊 Listen to this

HARVEYS LAKE — The General Federation of Women‘s Clubs (GFWC) West Side is sponsoring a Christmas tree for the Dinners for Kids program as part of the annual “Parade of Trees” at Grotto Pizza , Harvey’s Lake.

The theme for this years tree is “Nourishing Bodies And Minds.”

The GFWC-West Side tree is decorated with all homemade salt clay food ornaments and pages of books were used to make snowflakes, book markers, miniature books and garland. GFWC-West Side also held a book drive and collected 481 books that will be distributed to the children that receive dinners through the Dinners for Kids program.

Dinners for Kids, a non profit group based at Ollie’s Restaurant in Edwardsville, was established to fight hunger and food insecurity. They provide healthy meals to 260 at-risk children across Wyoming Valley.

Since its inception, the Parade of Trees has raised more than $370,000 for local charities, thanks to the continued participation of area businesses, the support of the general public, and the generosity of the Joseph and Erma Paglianite Charitable Foundation which will add another $25,000 to collected donations again this year.

“The amount of effort and creativity that goes into the decorations is incredible,” said Armand Mascioli, co-owner of Grotto Pizza. “The Parade of Trees really has become the official start of the holiday season for so many of our friends, family, and guests.”

Businesses sponsor a tree in support of the charity of their choice. Visitors to Grotto Pizza Harveys Lake then “vote” with donations to that tree.

The Parade of Trees will be on display in Grotto Pizza’s main dining room through New Year’s Eve.

Grotto Pizza Parade of Trees

Business and Sponsor list

Grotto Pizza —American Diabetes Assoc.

Barber Ford — CYC Respite Care Program

Salon NouVeau — Bobby Wright Memorial

Scholarship at Misericordia University

Eye Care Specialists — InSight Kids Club of NEPA

Moto Graphics — Children’s Service Center of Wyoming Valley

The Fino Family — Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge

Joan Horwatt, Independent Pampered Chef —

The Welsh Cultural Endeavor of NEPA

Dominic’s Equipment Rentals, Sales,

& Service, Inc. — Camp Orchard Hill

WBS/Penguins Booster Club — Make-A-Wish

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists — Peggy’s Pathway

GFWC West Side Women’s Club — Dinners For Kids

Fidelity Bank — Back Mountain Food Pantry

Lehman Idetown Methodist Church — Pastor’s Food Pantry

Orlando Foods, Inc. — Alzheimer Association

Hillman Security & Fire Technologies,

Inc. — United Way of Wyoming Valley

Cherry Hill Group LLC — Little Eric’s Foundation

Bel Air Pools and Excavating — Janet Weiss Children’s Hospital

NEPA Harveys Lake Chapter Antique &

Classic Boat Society — American Cancer Society

Medicine Shoppe WB — Medical

Oncology Association Prescription Fund

Mt. Zion Material Handling — Brighter Journeys

Hi Lites Motor Club — Sleep in Heavenly Peace Luzerne County

Smith’s Country Store — Carrie Martin Scholarship

Sorber Well drilling, LLC — Patriots Cove

Yanik Chiropractic & Fitness Center — Ava’s Toy Box

Sprau and Clements Dentistry — Verve Vertu Art Studio

Valanski-Pokorny — Angel Medication

Reilly Finishing Technologies — Candy’s Place

Becki Sawyer All State — (charity pending)