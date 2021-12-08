HARVEYS LAKE — The General Federation of Women‘s Clubs (GFWC) West Side is sponsoring a Christmas tree for the Dinners for Kids program as part of the annual “Parade of Trees” at Grotto Pizza , Harvey’s Lake.
The theme for this years tree is “Nourishing Bodies And Minds.”
The GFWC-West Side tree is decorated with all homemade salt clay food ornaments and pages of books were used to make snowflakes, book markers, miniature books and garland. GFWC-West Side also held a book drive and collected 481 books that will be distributed to the children that receive dinners through the Dinners for Kids program.
Dinners for Kids, a non profit group based at Ollie’s Restaurant in Edwardsville, was established to fight hunger and food insecurity. They provide healthy meals to 260 at-risk children across Wyoming Valley.
Since its inception, the Parade of Trees has raised more than $370,000 for local charities, thanks to the continued participation of area businesses, the support of the general public, and the generosity of the Joseph and Erma Paglianite Charitable Foundation which will add another $25,000 to collected donations again this year.
“The amount of effort and creativity that goes into the decorations is incredible,” said Armand Mascioli, co-owner of Grotto Pizza. “The Parade of Trees really has become the official start of the holiday season for so many of our friends, family, and guests.”
Businesses sponsor a tree in support of the charity of their choice. Visitors to Grotto Pizza Harveys Lake then “vote” with donations to that tree.
The Parade of Trees will be on display in Grotto Pizza’s main dining room through New Year’s Eve.
Grotto Pizza Parade of Trees
Business and Sponsor list
Grotto Pizza —American Diabetes Assoc.
Barber Ford — CYC Respite Care Program
Salon NouVeau — Bobby Wright Memorial
Scholarship at Misericordia University
Eye Care Specialists — InSight Kids Club of NEPA
Moto Graphics — Children’s Service Center of Wyoming Valley
The Fino Family — Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge
Joan Horwatt, Independent Pampered Chef —
The Welsh Cultural Endeavor of NEPA
Dominic’s Equipment Rentals, Sales,
& Service, Inc. — Camp Orchard Hill
WBS/Penguins Booster Club — Make-A-Wish
Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists — Peggy’s Pathway
GFWC West Side Women’s Club — Dinners For Kids
Fidelity Bank — Back Mountain Food Pantry
Lehman Idetown Methodist Church — Pastor’s Food Pantry
Orlando Foods, Inc. — Alzheimer Association
Hillman Security & Fire Technologies,
Inc. — United Way of Wyoming Valley
Cherry Hill Group LLC — Little Eric’s Foundation
Bel Air Pools and Excavating — Janet Weiss Children’s Hospital
NEPA Harveys Lake Chapter Antique &
Classic Boat Society — American Cancer Society
Medicine Shoppe WB — Medical
Oncology Association Prescription Fund
Mt. Zion Material Handling — Brighter Journeys
Hi Lites Motor Club — Sleep in Heavenly Peace Luzerne County
Smith’s Country Store — Carrie Martin Scholarship
Sorber Well drilling, LLC — Patriots Cove
Yanik Chiropractic & Fitness Center — Ava’s Toy Box
Sprau and Clements Dentistry — Verve Vertu Art Studio
Valanski-Pokorny — Angel Medication
Reilly Finishing Technologies — Candy’s Place
Becki Sawyer All State — (charity pending)