Rockin’ the River concert series returning in July

Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri announces the return of the Rockin’ the River series Thursday morning in Wilkes-Barre.

Will Beekman, general manager of the Mohegan Sun Arena, announces the bands that will play the Rockin’ the River series this summer in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday morning.

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri Thursday stood at the Millennium Circle portal basking in the sunshine and with the Susquehanna River flowing quietly in the background, wishing it was July 16, or July 23, or July 30.

Why? Because those are the three dates announced for the Rockin’ the River summer concert series that will return to the Susquehanna Riverfront this summer.

“We have reserved this weather for all three days of the series,” Pedri said. “I won’t be the county manager when the concerts begin, but I look forward to being here and enjoying the free concerts, the food and the beautiful weather by the river.”

Pedri noted that the $23 million River Common recreational complex serves as a beautiful site for the Rockin’ the River concert series.

The series will feature live music on three consecutive Fridays in July.

The schedule is as follows:

• July 16: Alex Shillo’s Tribute to Bruce Springsteen; Philadelphia Freedom: A tribute to Elton John and Bill Brazill.

• July 23: The Tom Petty Appreciation Band and Brett Alexander.

• July 30: The Nude Party and Fife and Drum.

The concerts will be held from 5 p.m. to 9. The Times Leader is the media sponsor of the event.

The first year for the concert series was 2019, and proved to be a major success. Last year the COVID-19 pandemic forced the planning committee to switch gears and take the shows on the road. Bands rolled through county neighborhoods on the back of a flat-bed truck as residents watched the performances from front porches.

“Now that COVID vaccinations have greatly reduced the spread of the virus, we are excited to bring the concerts back to where it all started with precautions in place to ensure everyone’s comfort and safety,” said Ted Wampole, Executive Director of the Luzerne County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Will Beekman, General Manager for ASM Global at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, announced the lineup for the concert series.

“We are really excited about the artists we have lined up this year,” Beekman said. “We like to sprinkle in some tribute acts so attendees can sing along to songs they know and love, but we also like to provide some original music while also including some of the many talented musicians with ties to our area. I think we’ve done a great job with that.”

Beekman said the music is obviously a big part of the Rockin’ the River series, but it’s still just a part of it.

“What makes this event so great is when you take that music and combine it with the food, the drinks, and the feeling of community, and you then place it in this beautiful setting right on the Susquehanna River you see what a great series this is,” Beekman said.

Pedri said Mountain Productions, a global staging company headquarter on New Frederick Street in Wilkes-Barre, will provide the staging for the concert series. Chief Executive Officer Ricky Rose offered remarks.

He said Mountain Productions is looking forward to helping make the Rockin’s the River series a huge success.

AJ Jump of Karl Hall was there to support the concert series and he will also perform at the second concert — he will be the drummer with the Tom Petty Appreciation Band.

“I’m tired of hearing people say that there is nothing to do in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Jump said. “Music, arts and culture are so important to our community. COVID-19 has shown us just how important they are to the community. This concert series is our opportunity to come together as a community and enjoy live music again.”

Also attending the news conference were: John Maday, president of the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association; Larry Newman and Susan Magnotta, Diamond City Partnership; City Councilman Tony Brooks; Holly Pilcavage of Coal Creative; Lindsay Griffin, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce; Tony Thomas, representing food vendors; representatives of Geisinger and the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Office; Alan K. Stout, freelance journalist.

