Lake-Lehman Graduation soars high

Giovanni Ferrari goes back to his seat after receiving his diploma. Leighton Yamelski graduates with his cousin, James. From left are James’ sister, Genevive Yamelski, Leighton, James, and James’ mother, Susan Yamelski.

LEHMAN TWP – Over 100 seniors of Lake-Lehman Jr. Sr. High School graduated in the 62nd annual commencement, which was held at the school’s Edward H. Edwards Stadium on Friday, July 24.

An airplane with a congratulations banner encircled over the football field while the Lake-Lehman Black Knights in yellow and black caps and gowns entered it. After a welcome from principal Douglass Klopp and the national anthem, the Class of 2020 heard remarks from senior class president Ayden Carey.

He reminisced the “new beginnings” that he and his class experienced through the years, including junior high and high school.

“These were the years that we learned to think for ourselves,” Carey said in his speech. “All these new beginnings forced us to undergo a metamorphosis that turns us who we are today. Each new beginning forces us to change the better versions of ourselves. Without these new beginnings, we lose an internal part of who we are.”

Carey said that high school taught him how to be a “good leader, a good listener, and a good friend.”

“Whether we like it or not, Lehman (high school) is woven into the very fabric that makes us who we are today.”

Student council president Eva Fine shared what it means to be a Lake Lehman Black Knight.

“We have armor,” she said. “We have learned to use this armor correctly and carefully over the years.”

Fine explained that it’s not the same armor “you read in books or see in movies,” which is the metal knights use to protect themselves from physical injury. “It’s the kind that guards our hearts,” she said. “Life is hard. Luckily, through living, we learn how to be stronger than we were before by utilizing this armor.”

Fine said that she and her fellow grads have been stronger in many aspects. The examples she used were mentally stronger from studying for a test, and physically from running in gym class.

“Over the years, we have learned how to protect our feelings, our minds, our hearts, and our overall health,” she said. “This in return allows us to better serve others by turning us into the best versions of ourselves.”

In her salutatorian oration, Shelby Traver credited the people in the community who “stepped up to the plate” during the pandemic. She acknowledged the doctors, nurses and grocery store workers for working long hours. She also credited the local photographers for taking prom and graduation photos for those who couldn’t attend.

“When the pen drops and the cards fall, we put aside the petty things that divide us and fight for a better tomorrow.”

Traver inspired her fellow graduates to strive to take on any obstacles head-on. She shared a passage from Shaun David Hutchinson’s book “We Are the Ants.”

“We can choose to sit on our butts and wait til the end or we can live right now,” she read. “We may not choose how we die but we can choose how we live.”

Valedictorian Maclyn Vasey shared her pursuit of academic perfection and regret of sacrificing building relationships and enjoying life. She also shared her “turning point” when she became baptized to the church in 2018.

“Upon reflection, I certainly changed quite a bit,” she said. “Because I finally had someone on which I can wholly rely. Someone who has shared in my joy and my pain. Someone who cares unconditionally. In my experience, God didn’t work some miracle that turned my life around. Instead, He worked through the people that had surrounded me my entire life to make all the difference.”

Vasey concluded by congratulating the Class of 2020.

“I only ask one thing of you as you leave these hallowed grounds of Lake-Lehman officially graduates, officially alumni,” she said. “Once you go out into the world and make it great again as I know we as a whole have the capacity to do, keep it that way.”

Superintendent James McGovern stressed the importance of having a traditional graduation ceremony. He said that it highlights the graduates’ ability to triumph over unpredictable emotions, disappointment, and other struggles only experienced in adolescent development.

“Your separation from one another has only strengthened your resolve for communion,” he said. “And to promote that we are responsible to and for one another. And that while we have been isolated, we will never be alone.”