American Legion parade kicks off new Harveys Lake tradition

May 25, 2020 gpsAdmin2 Top Stories 0
By Kevin Carroll kcarroll@timesleader.com
Motorcycles rumble around Harveys Lake during Monday’s parade. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

Fred Adams | For Times Leader

<p>Harveys Lake resident Brian Orbin, 22, rides his bike around Harveys Lake on Lakeside Drive to take part in the Harveys Lake Memorial Day parade.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Fred Adams | For Times Leader

<p>Miss Luzerne County Victoria Vespico sits a top a Jeep waving to people in their yards along Lakeside Drive in Harveys Lake Borough during Monday’s Memorial Day Parade.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Fred Adams | For Times Leader

<p>A jet skier zips along on Harveys Lake parallel to one of the firetrucks on Lakeside Drive as others watch the Memorial Day Parade from the comfort of a pontoon boat.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Fred Adams | For Times Leader

<p>Joann Hummel, right, wears patriotic sunglasses and flags along with Karhleeen Bardi in her patriotic hat on Monday. Both are members of the American Legion Post 0967 Ladies Auxilary who rode around Harveys Lake along with 18 other members of the auxilary on a float during Monday’s parade.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Fred Adams | For Times Leader

HARVEYS LAKE — With just a few days’ notice and the safety of everyone involved in mind, the Harveys Lake American Legion still managed to find a way to honor those brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States.

Veterans, riders, politicians and civilians all shared the road on Monday afternoon, as the Legion served as the start and finish line for their first Memorial Day Parade.

Cars were lined up as far as eye could see, everything from muscle cars to motorcycles. It was such a huge turnout that, even after the parade had started and the riders embarked on their lap around the lake, another wave of vehicles showed up a few minutes late and began a second segment of the parade.

“We were so pleased with the turnout, especially on short notice,” said the commander of the Harveys Lake American Legion, Sam Wolfe.

It was just 10 days prior to Monday’s parade that some of the legion members got together and decided to organize the parade to honor fallen heroes.

With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down similar parades and celebrations around the area, the challenge was on for the legion members to put everything together without risking anyone’s safety.

In the end, the parade turned out to be more than just a way to celebrate Memorial Day: it brought a little bit of normalcy to everyone involved.

“I think we put a lot of smiles on everyone’s faces,” said Kathleen Bardi. “Everyone could use that, with all the craziness going on.”

Both Wolfe and Bardi were quick to credit fellow legion member Clarence Hogan with having a huge hand in setting everything up.

“I’m just happy we were able to pull it all together and get so many people involved,” Hogan said.

The procession was led by a truck and a group of police vehicles from area departments, including Harveys Lake and Jackson Township.

The truck leading the way had an electronic sign in the back, displaying a message for everyone to see:

“Never forget those who don’t forget us.”

That sentiment was shared by every single person on the lake Monday.

“We can’t forget about the soldiers that didn’t come home,” Bardi said. “This is all for them.”