Cyclists raise funds for YMCA in Gary Michak Memorial Ride

HARVEYS LAKE — Nearly 100 cyclists gathered at Harveys Lake Beach Club Saturday for the second annual Gary A. Michak Lakefest Ride, honoring the life of a local attorney who was committed to children and families, while raising money for a good cause.

Funds raised at the event assist single-parent families with childcare costs at the Wilkes-Barre YMCA.

Michak, an attorney who practiced family law, passed away two years ago from a heart attack. He was well known in the Back Mountain for working to build a strong, safe community, even running for district judge in the last year of his life.

Courtney Michak said her husband would be thrilled to see community-minded people gathered at the lake to raise money to help needy families.

“He would love knowing that all his friends are here supporting this cause,” she said. “And tomorrow is his birthday.”

The 36-mile route took riders about three hours, but organizers stressed it was a ride, not a race.

Organizer Randy Kemmerer said riders were free to bike all or part of the course at their own pace.

He credited municipalities along the ride’s route for working with organizers to make the event possible.

“Harveys Lake, Kingston Township, Jackson Township and Lehman Township worked with us,” he said.

Jimmy Rosensteel, of Plymouth, participated in the race for the first time, seizing the opportunity to raise money for a good cause, while working toward a healthier lifestyle.

Rosensteel, who has diabetes, said exercise helps keeps his blood sugar steady.

He was also impressed with the event, its organization and its surroundings.

“I would definitely do it again,” he said.

Wilkes-Barre YMCA staff members were on hand to assist participants and show their gratitude for monies raised for their organization.

YMCA Executive Director Jim Thomas took his place atop his road bike to support the ride and enjoy the morning.

Rose Stump, director of financial development at the YMCA, said the organization was proud to partner with event organizers to benefit children and families.

Father Daniel Toomey offered a blessing to riders as they headed out for the ride, praying the event would raise both money for a good cause and the spirits of participants.

“It’s a great way to enjoy ourselves in a healthy and positive way,” he said.

Last year, the event raised about $20,000 which was donated to the YMCA.

To learn more or to donate, access the event’s website at rideforgary.org.

Joe McHugh, 61, 0f Edwardsville, gets his bike ready for the 36-mile Gary Michak Memorial Ride Saturday at Sandy Beach at Harveys Lake. Riders in the Gary Michak Memorial Ride pedal their way around Harveys Lake. Sara McGrath, of Dallas, rides her Huffy tank bike around Harveys Lake in the opposite direction of the other rides saying they were too fast for her to keep up with Saturday in the Gary Michack Memorial Ride. Riders in the Gary Michak Memorial Ride push their bikes out to the road, getting ready to start the 36-mile ride Saturday.