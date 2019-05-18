Mock accident at Dallas High School realistic enough to be meaningful

DALLAS — Dallas High School students got a glimpse of the horror of a fatal crash caused by drunken driving last Thursday morning.

The simulated crash was held in anticipation of Friday’s prom, warning students of the dangers of drinking and driving. It was organized by Dallas Township police officer Gina Kotowski, who also serves as the school’s resource officer.

Kotowski said the event was organized with the input of students who thought it was important to equip prom-goers with an understanding of how to have a good time, while keeping everyone safe.

“The students came to me about a month ago, hoping to make this happen,” Kotowski said. “I’m just the vessel.”

Organizers of the event did a great job of making every detail much like it would have been in an actual crash, with the coroner there in his black jacket that read “coroner,” law enforcement officers sealing off the scene with yellow tape, someone leaving in handcuffs and a body being removed from the scene in a black bag.

New this year was the arrival of a Life Flight helicopter with emergency responders rushing to the field beside the school to get an “accident victim” to the hospital as soon as possible.

Colleen Davis, a mother of a Dallas High School senior and wife of Scott Davis, part of the Life Flight team who arrived at the scene, said she attended the event because she thinks it is important to inform and equip students about the dangers of drunk and distracted driving.

“It’s every parent’s fear when they hear about an accident that it will be their son or daughter,” she said. “We remind our daughter constantly to wear her seat belt, drive within the speed limit and be aware of what is around her.”

Assistant Chief Deputy Coroner Barney Dobinick said he was more than happy to participate in the event.

“It’s a matter of using common sense,” he said. “We’d rather respond to something like this than an actual fatal accident.”

Jason Rushmer, the district’s Director of Operations, said nearly 400 student prom -oers were invited to the event, which started with an educational presentation before moving outside to the parking lot.

“We want students to know that prom and graduation season can be fun,” he said. “But, it could also bring tragedy.”

Sophomores Clair Malarkey and Sydney Brady and junior Cassidy Ford said they learned a lot about how severe an accident could be and the dangers of drunk driving.

As they stood next to the realistic scene, complete with blood, broken glass and someone being arrested, all three said although the scene was graphic, it was necessary.

“It needed to be this bad,” said Malarkey. “In order to get the message across.”

Students from Dallas High School watch as a mock accident scene plays out in front of them where a classmate is killed after an accident on prom night, Deputy Coroner Bernie Dobinick checks for a pulse on the victim. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Mock1.CMYK_-1.jpg Students from Dallas High School watch as a mock accident scene plays out in front of them where a classmate is killed after an accident on prom night, Deputy Coroner Bernie Dobinick checks for a pulse on the victim. Aimee Dilger | Dallas Post Chloe Scott and Bailey Tregan wait in an ambulance after being extricated from a vehicle during a mock accident at Dallas High School. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Mock2.CMYK_-1.jpg Chloe Scott and Bailey Tregan wait in an ambulance after being extricated from a vehicle during a mock accident at Dallas High School. Aimee Dilger | Dallas Post Dallas High School students watch as a mock accident unfolds in the school parking lot. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Mock4.CMYK_-1.jpg Dallas High School students watch as a mock accident unfolds in the school parking lot. Aimee Dilger | Dallas Post Life Flight was brought in to the mock accident scene at Dallas High School. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Mock5.CMYK_-1.jpg Life Flight was brought in to the mock accident scene at Dallas High School. Aimee Dilger | Dallas Post Dallas High School students watch as a mock accident unfolds in the school parking lot. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Mock6.CMYK_-1.jpg Dallas High School students watch as a mock accident unfolds in the school parking lot. Aimee Dilger | Dallas Post

By Geri Gibbons For Dallas Post