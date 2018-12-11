🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. – For Back Mountain residents who want to make ice skating a part of their winter memories, an ice skating rink showcased at Dallas Township’s recent tree lighting festival will help make that a reality.

The rink installed at the top of Church Street near the Little League Field, sponsored by the Dallas Kiwanis, came about after a conversation between Abby and Glenn Patrick.

“Glenn’s son set up a rink in Boise, Idaho,” said Abby Patrick. “And we said, let’s do that here.”

The Speicher family, of Dallas, couldn’t have been happier about the rink, having recently visited New York City for the holiday season and having had the opportunity to skate in Bryant Park.

After their experience in the city, Jake, 12, and Nick, 6, were very excited to see the rink all set up.

Deanna Speicher said her sons don’t yet have skates, but she is hoping the family might have a chance to buy or rent them for the upcoming cold winter months.

“We have some ideas about getting skates to people, perhaps an exchange program,” said Patrick. “We’re still working on it.”

State Rep. Karen Boback emphasized the ice rink as an opportunity to bring families together, consistent with the mission of the Kiwanis.

Although the ice wasn’t quite ready for skating at the rink’s unveiling on Saturday night, by Monday night, it was filled with skaters enjoying everything from an informal game of ice hockey to figure skating practice.

Patrick credited American Asphalt and the Dallas School District with assisting in the construction of the 60 by 100 foot rink.

Bernie Banks, owner of American Asphalt, is a Kiwanian and is looking forward to the rink being available for families through the winter months.

Patrick also credits members of the Kiwanis with generosity and commitment to the organization that made the project possible.

Donations are still being accepted to cover the costs of materials and utilities to maintain the rink.

Those wanting to help can donate via PayPal at: kiwanisclubofdallaspa@gmail.com or call 570-215-5550 for more information.

Three youngsters look out at the closed ice skating rink on Church Street in Dallas during the annual tree lighting ceremony. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_dallas-_ice3_faa.jpg.optimal.jpg Three youngsters look out at the closed ice skating rink on Church Street in Dallas during the annual tree lighting ceremony. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post A Skate at Your Own Risk Sign on the edge of the ice rink on Church Street, Dallas. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Dallas_ice1_faa.jpg.optimal.jpg A Skate at Your Own Risk Sign on the edge of the ice rink on Church Street, Dallas. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post A ‘Closed’ sign sits near the Dallas ice skating rink. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_dallas_ice2_faa.jpg.optimal.jpg A ‘Closed’ sign sits near the Dallas ice skating rink. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post The ice skating rink on Church Street in Dallas. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_dallas_ice4_faa.jpg.optimal.jpg The ice skating rink on Church Street in Dallas. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Father and daughter T.J. and Lindsay Matinas skate at the rink on Church Street in Dallas. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_dallas_ice5_faa.jpg.optimal.jpg Father and daughter T.J. and Lindsay Matinas skate at the rink on Church Street in Dallas. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post

By Geri Gibbons For Dallas Post