Dallas Elementary School Holiday Shop gives kids chance to buy gifts

Tony Callaio | For Dallas Post Kelly Sromovsky, of Dallas, looks over possible gift items with her three children, Adelynn, 9, left, Braden, 7, center, and Cameron, 6, at the annual Holiday Shop sponsored by the Dallas Elementary PTO on Dec. 7. - Tony Callaio | For Dallas Post There were plenty of Dallas Elementary school students on hand participating in the Holiday Shop at the school’s cafeteria. - Tony Callaio | For Dallas Post Shayne Brittain, of Trucksville, puts together a holiday craft with his daughter Aubrie, 4. - Tony Callaio | For Dallas Post Five-year-old Aylin Farrell shops with her mom Leann Farrell, of Dallas, at the Holiday Shop. - - Tony Callaio | For Dallas Post Mr. and Mrs. Claus arrives to the joy of the children at the school’s Holiday Shop on Dec. 7. - -

DALLAS — The annual Holiday Shop sponsored by the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization is an event Principal Thomas Traver and students at the Dallas Elementary School look forward to each and every year.

“It’s nice because it gives children a chance to do a low-budget option, to do some family Christmas shopping,” Traver said. “It winds up being a social event for the parents because we’re having some hot chocolate and popcorn and chatting about what our plans are for the holidays.”

According to Traver, the Holiday Shop was already a long-standing tradition before he began working in the Dallas School District in 1997.

There were several area merchants present like Molly Mulligan, of Harveys Lake, owner of Young Living Essential Oils and mother to a 6-year-old Dallas Elementary student. “I think it’s nice, especially for the kids, because they get to shop for the holidays,” Mulligan said.

Kelly Sromovsky, of Dallas, brought along her three children to shop for Christmas. “The kids love it,” she said. “It gives the kids a chance to shop for mom, dad, grandma, grandpa.” Sromovsky said she has accompanied her children to the Holiday Shop every year since they started attending Dallas Elementary.

In addition to vendors, the PTO set up a crafts table to hand-make Christmas ornaments and a gift-wrapping station.

Kim Quinn, a PTO member since 2013, started doing the Christmas program that same year as a committee member, taking over and heading the program in 2014.

“This year, we have eight vendors like Living Essential Oils and we’re only holding it one night,” Quinn said. “We have people donating raffle items as well as donated bake sale items and candy items.”

Quinn stressed the PTO does not make money from the gift items, but strictly from the donated food and raffles.

“It’s really grown in the past couple of years and we see we are getting more and more kids coming out to shop for their families and we’re getting the same vendors year after year, so they’re having success by coming here,” Quinn said.

Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus arrived an hour into the event arrived to the delight of the children.

“We have a nice visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus so that’s a nice distraction for the children as well,” Traver said. “It just kind of builds the excitement for the whole holiday season.”

By Tony Callaio For Dallas Post

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-991-6405 or by email at news@mydallaspost.com.

