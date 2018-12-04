A Sensory Winter Wonderland event welcomes children with autism

Amanda Hrycyna | For mydallaspost.com James Perkowski, 9 of Shavertown, poses for a picture as Santa for his mom Denise. - Amanda Hrycyna | For mydallaspost.com Noah Rowe, 5 of Dallas, lies under a parachute while Misercordia students pick it up and down over his head. - Amanda Hrycyna | For mydallaspost.com Senior Misercordia student Taylor Webb, of Clark, New Jersey helps Bella Simms, 3, of Shavertown, make a polar bear mask. - Amanda Hrycyna | For mydallaspost.com Connor Reeves, 7, of Wyoming, plays a game trying to knock over cups shooting a ball from Rudolph’s nose. - - Amanda Hrycyna | For mydallaspost.com Alex Clark, 7 of Avoca, bounces cloth snowballs on a parachute during a sensory Winter Wonderland event at college Misercordia for children with autism. - -

DALLAS – A “Sensory Winter Wonderland” at Misericordia University on Dec. 2 brought children with autism and their families out for a holiday-themed afternoon in a safe and quiet environment. ​

To Stanley Sims, 7, who has autism, the event provided an opportunity to interact with other children, make a weighted craft and participate in activities that might have been difficult for him in any other setting.

His mom, Rebecca Sims, said the school’s “Cougars for Autism” group has been an invaluable resource for the family, providing activities and a camp that made it possible for Stanley to fully participate in a community-based activity.

Stanley’s sister, Bella, 3, also enjoyed the event, carefully crafting a snowflake decorated with blue confetti.

“They love to play together,” said Rebecca Sims. “They’re good together.”

Taylor Webb, president of the group, seemed to know many of the participants, taking time to suggest an activity or craft appropriate for them.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy the day,” she said. “It’s a nice way to finish up the semester in between studying for finals.”

A senior, Webb is already preparing the children that she will be leaving.

When Stanley asked about camp next summer, Webb reminded him, “It will be fun. But, I won’t be there. Someone else will be there.”

Members of the group come from diverse majors from occupational therapy to social work and each brings a unique set of skills to help integrate children with autism into the community.

A “social game night” is held periodically by the group to provide a chance for the children to have fun and do a bit of learning in a comfortable environment.

The holiday event, in its third year, was carefully designed to accommodate attendees.

“We had families registered in 15-minute time periods,” said the club’s advisor Lori Charney, “We don’t want the kids to be overwhelmed as they come in.”

A colorful parachute activity, complete with” snowballs” was a favorite of those attending.

“There is no Santa Claus and no music,” said Charney.

Junior Jessica Lane said she enjoyed greeting attendees as they entered the event.

“They seem really happy to be here,” said Lane.