‘Elf comes to Lake-Lehman High School stage Dec. 1, 2

LEHMAN TWP. — Lake Lehman High School’s theater group is kicking off the holiday season with its musical presentation of “ElfHr., The Musical,” based on the smash hit film, it tells the story of Buddy, an orphan who ends up at the North Pole and raised as an elf.

Gina Major, theater director, said the production, which details Buddy’s reunification with his father in New York City, will delight children and provide an enjoyable night out for entire families.

Senior Gabi Fitzgerald will bring Buddy to life with movement, song and even facial expressions that seem to dovetail perfectly with the character’s whimsical spirit.

Fitzgerald, who has participated in drama since elementary school, has never acted in a lead role. Still, when she heard the club was bringing “Elf” to the stage, she was hopeful that she would get the part.

“You can look at her and see why was perfect for the role,” Major said, referring to Fitzgerald’s ready smile and pleasant demeanor.

Much like Fitzgerald, senior Paige Eiswerth also seemingly captured the perfect role to finish out her high school career as an actress.

Eiswerth, playing Buddy’s love interest Jovie, looks much like the actress in the movie, and was excited when she heard she would bring the character to her high school stage.

This is the first time in three years the group is bringing a Christmas-themed production to the stage and the public is already reacting with enthusiasm.

Julia Bucholtz, also a senior acting in multiple roles, said her mother, a member of the booster club, is already seeing robust request for tickets.

The booster club, Major said, has made success possible with its members doing everything from assisting with set building to fundraising.

Major also credits the district’s school board with supporting the production and providing about half of the funds necessary to make it a reality.

Participating in theater, she said, goes far beyond simply teaching students how to sing, dance and act. Instead, it instills student actors with a sense of self-confidence and self-esteem that serve them as they enter their careers.

Major said she often hears from students who are graduating from college or working in their chosen field, who credit participation in drama with skills such as public speaking.

She also credits student crew members and adult volunteers with making the intricately designed set possible.

With a limited amount of space and money, each prop must be carefully thought out and each dollar efficiently utilized.

Major points out the colorful Santa’s sled designed and painted by elementary art teacher Andrea Visneski. The “guts” of the prop had been used, though, for other productions.

With space at a premium, background for scenes is slid on and off the set.

Seven elementary school students are participating in the production with various roles, including the elves who open the first scene.

Major said inclusion of elementary students is a great opportunity to introduce them to theater by giving them small roles suited to them.

In spite of long nights of practice beginning in September, Major credits students and crew members of the production with participating in other activities, keeping their grades up and studying hard.

Both Fitzgerald and Eiswerth said they are basically procrastinators, but somehow find time to get their school work done.

To many student actors and actresses in the production, drama has been a key activity since grade school but, to Junior Kylie Nevel, having taken three years off from acting has made participation in the current production even sweeter.

“I had time to think and there was something missing,” she said. “I needed theater back in my life.”

IF YOU GO … WHAT: ‘Elf Jr., The Musical’ WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 1 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 2 p.m. WHERE: Lake-Lehman High School Theater COST: $10 front orchestra; children and senior citizens, $9 $8 rear orchestra, children and senior citizens, $7 INFO: Call 570-846-5740 Email Lehmantheater@aol.com

