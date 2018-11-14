🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON TWP. — With the predicted winter mix of weather in the forecast, it is a good time to remind residents of the township’s Winter Storm Guidelines.

• Please be patient with the Public Works Department. They do the best they can to keep up with storms. KT has a nine-member crew that does not work in shifts; therefore, they work around the clock to keep 14+ miles of road as clear as possible.

• The driver’s priority is to keep the main roads clear and then the secondary roads.

• For your safety, please do not attempt to flag down or interfere in the duties of the plow truck drivers. Call the administration office from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm at 570-696-3809 with any concerns, or after hours, call the police department on the non-emergency line 570-696-1175 (leave a message for the duty officer).

• Your driveway WILL get plowed in. No, this is not done on purpose. The drivers CANNOT pick the snow plow blade up for every driveway.

• Make sure your roadside mailboxes are securely in place. The township is not responsible for mailboxes that are pushed over from the weight of the snow.

• When clearing your property, do not throw snow/ice on to the road. Doing so may result in a citation.

• Make sure your plowing service does not direct or leave snow on the road way. Doing so can result in you, the homeowner, receiving a citation.

• Do not plow, blow or shovel snow on top of fire hydrants; these need to be kept clear.

• When the winter parking ordinance is in effect, keep your cars off the road way.

• If you have natural gas heat, keep your gas vent clear from snow. A snow blocked vent can be very dangerous, releasing carbon monoxide into your house.

• If building a snow tunnel, keep it away from the roadway.

• Bring your pets inside.

• Check on and help your neighbors, especially the elderly and disabled.

And most important…..

• Don’t forget to stock up on milk, bread and eggs!