DALLAS TWP. — The Misericordia University Center for Adult and Continuing Education will hold the 20th annual Brunch with Santa from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 in Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall. The popular event features a festive brunch and an opportunity for children to give their wish list to Santa and have their picture taken with him. A professional photographer will be on hand to capture the moment and offer individual photos and photo packages for purchase.

Tickets are $15 for adults; $8 for children from 5to 12 years of age and free to children under age 5. Since seating is limited, reservations are required. Go to www.misericordia.edu/santabrunch to reserve seats. For additional information, contact the Center for Adult and Continuing Education at 570-674-1225 or email CACE@misericordia.edu.

