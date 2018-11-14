Misericordia University recognizes full-tuition scholarship recipients

Submitted photo Misericordia University recognized the inaugural class of students who received the full-tuition Sister Mary Glennon ’62 Scholarships at the start of the 2017-18 academic year. Glennon Scholarship recipients, first row from left, are Alexa Monro, Kinnelon, N.J., accounting; Alyssa Grieco, Saylorsburg, Government, Law and National Security, and Alexa Thompson, Schenectady, N.Y., occupational therapy; second row, Dana Stroup, Shohola, nursing; Thomas Weiskircher, Huntingtown, Md., business administration, and Tara Sweeney, Jessup, biology/Doctor of Physical Therapy. Every first time, full-time student who applies for acceptance to the private, four-year, Catholic institution is eligible for the scholarship program that covers tuition costs for each student for four years as long as the students meet established academic criteria. -

DALLAS TWP. – Misericordia University recently recognized the inaugural class of students who received the full-tuition Sister Mary Glennon ’62 Scholarships at the start of the 2018-19 academic year.

The following students are part of the inaugural Glennon Scholarship Class: Alyssa Grieco, Saylorsburg, Government, Law and National Security; Alexa Monro, Kinnelon, N.J., accounting; Dana Stroup, Shohola, nursing; Tara Sweeney, Jessup, biology/Doctor of Physical Therapy; Alexa Thompson, Schenectady, New York, occupational therapy, and Thomas Weiskircher, Huntingtown, Maryland, business administration.

Named in honor of Misericordia University’s longest serving academic dean, the merit-based, full-tuition scholarship program awards six competitive scholarships annually to qualified incoming first-year students. Every first time, full-time student who applies for acceptance to the private, four-year, Catholic institution is eligible for the scholarship program that covers four years of tuition as long as the students meet established academic criteria.

Students who apply to Misericordia University and meet or exceed eligibility criteria – (1250 SAT or 26 ACT and 3.7 GPA) or (1250 SAT or 26 ACT and top 5 percent of their graduating class) – will be invited to participate in the competitive selection process for the second awarding of Glennon Scholarships. The University will invite eligible applicants to participate in a tour of campus, lunch with faculty and students in their field of study, and to write an essay.

A five-member committee comprised of faculty and administration will review completed essays and narrow the field to about 12 students. Committee members will interview the finalists and make scholarship offers to students who plan to major in academic programs available in each of the University’s three colleges – College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, and College of Health Sciences and Education. Overall, the program will award no more than three scholarships in any one college and not less than one in each college.

The awarding of the scholarship also guarantees recipients acceptance into the University’s Honors Program if students choose to participate. The competitive Honors Program is an interdisciplinary learning community based upon a common sequence of enriched and intensified core curriculum courses that honors students take in place of regular core offerings.

The Sister Mary Glennon ’62 Scholarships is the culmination of discussions between the Office of President, Faculty Senate and Enrollment Management about rewarding high-achieving students and providing better access to a college education for all students. Over a four-year period, the initiative will enroll 24 students and cover tuition costs for each of them.