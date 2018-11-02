Red and friends visit Dallas in ‘The Marvelous Misadventures of Little Red Riding Hood’

Tony Callaio | For mydallaspost.com Junior Davy Janoski (Jack) and senior Nichole Conrad (Jack’s mom) run lines during rehearsal of “Marvelous Misadventures of Little Red Riding Hood” at Dallas High School. - Tony Callaio | For mydallaspost.com Junior John Toussaint (Hansel), left, freshman Katie Zeyher (Red Riding Hood), center, and junior Carely Cavanaugh (Gretel) are shown during practice of the play “Marvelous Misadventures of Little Red Riding Hood” in the Dallas High School auditorium. - Tony Callaio | For mydallaspost.com Junior Alex Derone (Big Bad Wolf), left, leads the troop during one of the songs in the play. - Tony Callaio | For mydallaspost.com Freshman Katie Zeyher (Red Riding Hood), right, stage a scene with two of the Three Little Pigs, sophomore Laurie Palfey, left, and Emily Crahall, center. - - Tony Callaio | For mydallaspost.com Senior Nichole Conrad (Jack’s mom) sings and dances her way through rehearsals in Dallas High School auditorium. - -

DALLAS — “The Marvelous Misadventures of Little Red Riding Hood” is coming to Dallas High School later this month with color and sound anticipated to bring smiles to the faces of children of all ages.

The name, though, might be misleading, with the traditional telling of Little Red Riding Hood focusing on just on Little Red Riding Hood and a wolf.

This musical, however, brings to life not only Little Red, but the Three Little Pigs, Jack and the Beanstalk and his mother, a wicked witch, a white rabbit, Hansel and Gretel, the Three Bears, Little Miss Muffet, Pinocchio and Little Bo Peep, with fast-paced dialogue and colorful costumes.

At a recent rehearsal, student actors gathered not only to practice, but to build memories and relationships.

Senior Nichole Conrad, who plans to major in musical theater in college, has known most of her fellow actors since sixth grade and has acted beside them in many productions.

Conrad said her grandparents have taken her to live and Broadway shows since she was 3 years old, fueling her passion for life theater.

A performing arts program last summer at Wyoming Seminary, she said, inspired her to make musical theater her academic focus.

Conrad, who plays Jack’s mother, is looking forward to the upcoming production for an opportunity to engage children and fuel their enthusiasm for live theater.

Harry McKeown, co-director of the production and head of the drama department, credited student actors with their commitment to the performance and to the club.

“To many students — this is their main activity,” he said. “This is their thing.”

McKeown said the production, written by local Kevin Costly over 20 years ago, engages young audience members not only with a whimsical story line but, at times, speaks directly to them and has actors going out into the audience.

“It breaks the fourth wall,” he said. “We even have actors encouraging applause.”

Co-director Cassie Palfey describes the show as “a children’s story with many twists and turns.”

McKeown, Palfey and teacher Audrey Ide spent over two months readying the costumes, the set and the students for the production.

​McKeown said the drama program at the school continues to be an integral part of student experience and a benefit to the community.

“Both me and Cassie Palfey do a theater workshop in New York city every summer,” he said. “We learn new things, new technology, new high school theater shows.”

The show, scheduled for Nov. 16, 17 and 18, will be upbeat and bring a great deal of energy to the stage, according to McKeown.

​And, at $5 per ticket, the production provides a chance for entire families to spend an evening out filled with quality entertainment and much laughter.

