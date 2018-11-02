Kiwanis Halloween party attracts hundreds, acts as ice skating rink fundraiser

Arabella Simms 6 of Lehman ,dressed as Cindy Lou Who from the Grinch ,dances along with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins mascot Tux ,at the Back Mountain Regional Fire & EMS Building in Dallas ----------------Fred Adams|for Times Leader 10-28-18 - Trinity Miller of Wyoming dressed as Alice in Wonderland takes part in the hula-hoop game at the Back MountainRegional Fire & EMS Building ,Dallas----------------Fred Adams|for Times Leader 10-28-18 - The Navestad family dressed as breakfast,Julie 6 breakfast cereal,Brian 12 becon & eggs,Gary Eggo waffle,Paige 9 cup of coffee and Tina as maple syrup at the Kiwanis Halloween Party ----------------Fred Adams|for Times Leader 10-28-18 - Ally Morris 5 of Kunkle dressed as the Enchanted Fairy of Autumn at the Kiwanis Halloween Party held at the Back Mountain Fire & EMS Building,Dallas ----------------Fred Adams|for Times Leader 10-28-18 - - Benjamin Finch 3 of Wyoming,shoots in the basketball game at the Kiwanis Halloween Party ----------------Fred Adams|for Times Leader 10-28-18 - -

DALLAS — Halloween came to the Back Mountain Oct. 28 with a party and parade that also served as a kickoff for fundraising for a community ice rink.

The event, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Dallas and held at the Mountain Regional Fire & EMS building​, brought over 100 people out, with children dressed in costumes ranging from scary to theatrical to whimsical.

The Navestad family, of Wyoming, came themed as “breakfast,” complete with waffles, cereal, bacon and eggs, coffee and even Mrs. Butterworth.

Grandmother Nancy Miller said her daughter Tina Navestad loved being creative for Halloween, carefully designing costumes for herself and her husband Garry, as well as their three children Brian, 12, Julie, 10, and Paige, 9.

“Every year they do a new thing,” said Miller. “One year, they even went as Legos.”

Ally Morris, 5, drew attention in a princess costume, complete with lights and a great deal of autumn color.

“She calls herself the ‘enchanted fairy of autumn,’” sad mother Amy Morris, who had worked on the costume with her husband Mel for over two weeks.

Kiwanis member Liz Martin said the Halloween event, with its 30-year history, dovetailed perfectly with the organization’s goal of bringing an ice rink to the community.

This year we hope to set up the rink near the Christmas tree lighting event,” she said. “And then next year we’re looking forward to opening it at Dallas Township Park.”

The tree lighting, which will take place on Dec. 8, is sponsored by Dallas Township and spearheaded by Brenda Pugh.

Kiwanis member Mary Rodriguez said the role of Kiwanis has been moving toward providing quality activities for young people and keeping them safe.

“The tree lighting includes caroling, fire truck rides, and even trolley rides to the event provided by Rob Friedman from the Beaumont Inn,” she said. “This year, ice skating will really make it special.”​

Rodriguez also credited local businesses with making the event extra special with a variety of baskets that included a child’s construction toy basket, a basket of cheer and several baskets related to home décor.

“New this year are three baskets from Painted Lady, filled with handmade soy candles and other items,” she said.

Dylan Chapman, 9, dressed as a nutcracker, said his favorite part of the event was simply “winning.”

Dylan recalled his Halloween victory three years ago when he came as a killer panda costume.

State Rep. Karen Boback, a resident of the Back Mountain and an active member of the Kiwanis, was thrilled with the event and the turnout.

“I’m thrilled be a Kiwanian and to be part of such a wonderfully planned event that provides a safe place for children to have fun with their families,” she said.

