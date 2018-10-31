Vigil at Misericordia Thursday will remember victims of Pittsburgh shooting

DALLAS TWP. – Misericordia University will honor the memory of the victims of the attack at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh by holding an interfaith prayer service at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1 in the University Chapel in Mercy Hall.

The service is being coordinated by Sister Jean Messaros, R.S.M., vice president for Mission Integration, and Stacy Gallin, director, the Center for Human Dignity in Bioethics, Health and the Holocaust at Misericordia University. It is open to the public.

“The best way to honor the memory of those who were brutally murdered because of hatred and intolerance is to stand together and show our strength as a diverse community united as one,” said Gallin. “The gunman had no regard for the dignity of his victims as individuals. He believed they should die because of their religion. This is a way for us to come together to restore their dignity, honor their memory, and take time to contemplate our future. All are welcome.”

The program will feature the lighting of 11 candles in memory of the 11 victims, and will include prayers and readings from various religious traditions.